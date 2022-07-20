The most remembered characters of actress Meryl Streep

With half a century of artistic career, the American actress meryl streepit is an icon of the so-called “mecca of cinema” (Hollywood). She belongs to the small group of actors, six in total, who have won the Oscar Award at least three times competitively. Likewise, she is the actress who has won the most Golden Globes (eight in total) in history.

Meryl Streep, 72, of Summit, New Jersey, has also won two SAG Awards, two BAFTAs and five Grammy nominations. In the past decade, she was awarded the National Medal of Arts by Barack Obama, then President of the United States.

Throughout his respected and impeccable acting career, Meryl Streep has participated in 70 films and played a wide variety of characters.

Linda – “The Hunter”

This was the second feature film in which Meryl Streep acted. This film talks about how the Vietnam War affected the inhabitants of a small town in Pennsylvania. Her character is having an affair with Nick, played by Christopher Walken.

Joanna Kramer – “Kramer vs. Kramer”

This character gave her her first Oscar Award in the category “Best Supporting Actress”. In this drama about divorce and motherhood, the actress plays a woman trying to find herself after abandoning her husband and her young son.

Anna and Sarah – “The French Lieutenant’s Woman”

After playing two characters, received an Oscar nomination; won the Golden Globe and a BAFTA from the British Film Academy.

Sophie – “Sophie’s Decision”

meryl streep played a survivor of Nazi concentration camps. During the story, she finds a reason to live with Nathan, a very intelligent American Jew, but obsessed with the Holocaust. With this character won the Oscar for “Best Actress”.

Margaret Thatcher – “The Iron Lady”

With his performance in this biographical film, won the Academy Award for “Best Actress” againby humanizing this controversial political character, who served as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom between 1979 and 1990.

Susan – “The Orchid Thief”

The American actress plays a lonely woman who is not content with her conventional existence and who, to her own surprise, falls into an affair in an effort to remedy the emptiness in her life.

Miranda Priestly – “The Devil Wears Fashion”

One of Meryl Streep’s most iconic characters, with which she was nominated for “Best Actress” at the Oscar Awards. This movie is a landmark in pop culture.

Donna Sheridan – “Mamma Mia!”

In this musical inspired by the songs of ABBA, Meryl Streep proves that she not only acts very well, but also sings and dances.

Sister Aloysius Beauvier – “The Doubt”

This film, starring Meryl, deals with the search for truth, the forces of change, and the devastating consequences of blind justice in an era defined by iron-clad moral convictions.

Katherine Graham – “The Pentagon Files”

Meryl Streep plays America’s first female newspaper editor, who was editor of The Washington Post in the 1970s. In the face of a cover-up spanning four US presidents, an unprecedented battle is taking place between the press and the government.