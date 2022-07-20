The last cartridge of Carlos Lesmes: this is how he will try to be a magistrate of the Constitutional Court

For Carlos Lesmes, acting president of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) and of the Supreme Court for three years and seven months, the last lady’s gambit of the Socialist Parliamentary Group in the Congress of Deputies has directly benefited .

The reform of article 599.1.1 of the Organic Law of the Judiciary so that “the proposal for the appointment, by a three-fifths majority, of the two Magistrates of the Constitutional Court whose appointment corresponds” to the CGPJ must be carried out within the “maximum term of three months from the day following the expiry of the previous mandate », it fits like a glove.

Like the title of the movie he played Jack Nicholson, “Better impossible.”

Because with a little persuasion and some favors, Lesmes could make his dream come true: becoming one of the two magistrates of the Constitutional Court that the General Council of the Judiciary has to elect before September 12.

Currently the CGPJ is made up of 19 members, after the retirement, last March, of Rafael Fernandez Valverdeand the recent death of Judge Victory Belt.

The correlation of forces, today, is as follows:

The “progressive” side is made up of eight vowels: Álvaro Cuesta Martínez, Clara Martínez de Careaga García, Roser Bach Fabregó, Rafael Mozo Muelas, Pilar Sepúlveda García de la Torre, María Concepción Sáez Rodríguez, María del Mar Cabrejas Guijarro Y Enrique Lucas Murillo de la Cueva who, although elected by the PNV, has always positioned himself with this group.

The conservator is made up of ten vowels: Vicente Guilarte Gutierrez, José Antonio Ballestero Pascual, Gerardo Martínez Tristán, Juan Martínez Moya, Nuria Díaz Abad, Carmen Llombart Pérez, Wenceslao Francisco Olea Godoy, Juan Manuel Fernández Martínez, José María Macías Castaño, María Ángeles Carmona Vergara.

And Lesmes himself. Which adds up to 11.

YOU NEED ONLY 12 VOTES TO BE A CONSTITUTIONAL MAGISTRATE

His “magic number” is 12.

He only has to get 12 votes to pass from the Presidency of the CGPJ and the Supreme Court to the Constitutional Court, which Lesmes himself understands is the norm –he usually tells whoever wants to hear him–; he cites for it his predecessors in the Council and the Supreme Francisco Hernando, Javier Delgado Barrio Y Paschal Hall.

But you forget, what things, of Carlos Divar, of Gonzalo Moliner. or of Antonio Hernandez Gil Y Federico Carlos Saenz de Robleswho never held a position in the truncated pyramid on Domenico Scarlatti Street, headquarters of the Constitutional Court.

Lesmes must get 12 votes. Only 12 votes. Three-fifths of the total, which is what the law requires.

The eight on the “progressive” side and four on your sideso that we understand each other.

You don’t need all “yours.” You just have to play your cards right.

The approach to the progressive members, direct and clear, would be: “Who do you propose as your candidate for Constitutional Magistrate? so-and-so? In agreement. I guarantee it. In return you have to vote for me for the other position?

It’s that simple.

He would have to convince three members “on his side.” Because with his vote they would add the necessary four.

Vincent Guilarte could be one of them. his wife, Felisa Smithuntil now Spain’s liaison magistrate in Paris, is running for the post of head of the International Relations Section of the CGPJ.

If it came out, in today’s plenary…

Another vote that Lesmes could also count on for this “quantum leap” would be that of his good friend Wenceslas Oleawith which it is understood just by looking at each other.

And who could be the fourth?

José Antonio Ballestero Pascual? Gerardo Martínez Tristán? Juan Martínez Moya? Nuria Díaz Abad? Carmen Llombart Pérez? Juan Manuel Fernández Martínez? José María Macías Castaño? or Maria Angeles Carmona Vergara?

The key to becoming a magistrate of the Constitutional Court, the goal he has been pursuing for years, is in this plenary session. Photo: CGPJ.

IT WOULD BE SO EASY

Any of them would do. So easy. So close. Eight years and seven months sharing destiny unites people a lot. Yesterday they were all together at the funeral of Victoria Cinco, who was killed by cancer at the age of 63.

He would have to appease the eight dissidents on his side, who have not yet decided whether to vote or abstain. But there is a long month of August ahead. There are many days of vacation, barbecues, nights of confidences with each other…

Lesmes, if elected to the Constitutional, would only lose 6,215 euros.

He currently earns 142,510 euros per year. The salary of a low TC magistrate is 136,295 euros. But during the nine years in office he could earn more. 143,686.90, if he were president of some sections. 151,078.76 if he became vice president. Or 160,728.12, to occupy the Presidency.

In addition, maintaining status and official car.

If this is not achieved, it would be up to him to return to the Contentious-Administrative Chamber of the Supreme Court and to a salary of 109,072.40 euros; 33,437.60 euros less than what he is currently earning.

He would also have to update. Eight years and seven months without writing sentences leaves one a little rusty. And without the help of an exclusive lawyer, of those that each of the magistrates have in the Constitutional Court, the cost is going to be hard.

Lesmes also thinks – and he is not without reason – that the carom he is designing benefits the PSOE, which seeks to renew the CGPJ at all costs. Because he would leave the governing body of the judges headless.

without his highest authority. Without your president.

The pressure, with this scenario, would be brutal on the PP to agree to the final renewal. It would do the PSOE a great favor.

On the other hand, it seems very unlikely that the CGPJ will put any impediment today to approve the candidacy of the replacement for Dolores Delgado at the head of the State Attorney General’s Office, Alvaro Garcia Ortiz.

Especially him, Carlos Lesmes Serrano, at this point. Because it is played a lot. More than ever.