The Forgiven – 2022 Movie Review

The Forgiven (The Forgiven) is a film directed by John Michael McDonagh starring Ralph Fiennes Y Jessica Chastain.

An uncomfortable movie by argument and a not very subtle social criticism. Altogether, a rather poor result, although elegant in its forms.

Plot

David and Jo Henninger are a couple with a luxurious lifestyle and about to divorce. While going to a party, they run over a boy, which plunges their lives into an intricate game.

A film that dresses up as an elegant and sophisticated thriller, with the English actor who best embodies this type of role (after Jeremy Irons) and that has an extraordinary actress named Jessica Chastain who (you don’t have to be a lynx) is an intelligent woman who knows how to select her roles.

Well, The Forgiven (or Los Perdonados) does not finish working, losing the thriller in a social criticism of classes and clearly showing off his discourse on the tendentiousness of one and the other, judging the characters at all times, corseted more in the discourse social than in the thriller that, on the other hand, we have come to see.

It is an elegant tape in terms of style and formulation, a bit in the style the sheltering sky of Bertoluccibut without his poetic capacity or his charm, with a thriller that loses itself in a sordid parody of classes and that, finally, fails in terms of genre and intention: neither that comedy that the director probably wanted nor the blockbuster thriller with stars that the production company would have wanted.

A hard-to-digest hybrid that, without the charm in the script that boasts in its forms, becomes empty.

A pity that, with such good material, this valid film has been made in its form but that is lost in no man’s land.

Jessica Chastain

Jessica Chastain is an Oscar-winning American actress for the film Tammy Faye’s Eyes (2021).

Jessica Chastain is an American actress born in Sacramento (California) on March 24, 1977.

Jessica Chastain (her full name is Jessica Michelle Chastain) is known for her roles in The darkest night (2012, from Kathryn Bigelow). For this film she won the Golden Globe for Best Actress and the doors were opened for her.

Our favourite: Ava (2020)an action movie.

one of our 10 Favorite Redheaded Actresses.

We haven’t seen her in Tammy Faye’s Eyes (2021)for which she won the Oscar for Best Leading Actress, nothing more and nothing less.

And yes, we love it and we wish you a wonderful future.

Ralph Fiennes

Ralph Fiennes is a two-time Oscar-nominated English actor known for films Shindler’s List (1993), Strange Days (1995) Y The English Patient (1996) among many.

Ralph Nathaniel Twisleton-Wykeham-Fiennes was born on December 22, 1962 in Ipswich, Suffolk, England.

He began acting in a 1992 film, Wuthering Heights to rise to fame directly from the tape of steven spielberg, Shindler’s List (1993) Y Quiz Show: The Dilemmaof that same year. He tried out as a leading man in The English Patient (1996) and as a “strange guy” (he’s very good at it) in The Constant Gardener (2005). He has one of his best movies in The Reader (2008), along with Kate Winslet.

In addition, he has appeared in the saga of Harry Potterhas participated in the Bond saga in Spectrum (2015) Y No Time to Die (2021). She has starred The Dig and has gone back to playing disturbed in The Red Dragon (2002)beside Anthony Hopkins. And one of political intrigue, State Secrets (2019).

In addition, he has starred in the saga The King’s Man and is brand new The Forgiven (2022) beside Jessica Chastain Y The menuwhich will be released in November.

“Undeniably perverse yet delightfully prickly in her portrayal of adult affairs (…) McDonagh dares to make these characters deeply unlikable, if not downright unlikable, to their audiences.” Peter Debruge: Variety

