The creators of Fortnite will collaborate with Volvo for its graphics technology

Volvo has decided to partner with Epic Games, one of the most prolific companies in video games. The objective? Develop from scratch the graphic technology that will be found inside their new cars. Unreal Engine technology has established itself in the video game industry for its graphic fidelity and performance. But what does this collaboration mean for the future of the Swedish firm?

What is the Unreal Engine?

Volvo has decided to use the Unreal Engine because it is one of the most advanced game engines in terms of creating 3D images. Volvo will collaborate with its developer Epic Games to create digital interfaces inside its cars and render car graphics in real time.

Volvo Cars will be the first car manufacturer in Europe to use the Unreal Engine. Mainly, the Swedish brand seeks to use the game engine to focus on its information module (DIM). That is, the cluster of information that the driver will find above the steering wheel.

Volvo and Unreal Engine 3 Unreal Engine in action

Why is it important for Volvo?

However, for the brand’s next generation of cars, Volvo says its customers will find entirely new graphics with this technology. This means higher definition, richer colors and totally new 3D animations. All with the aim of taking Volvo as an industry leader in infotainment systems.

But the advantages will not only remain in the graphic issue. It is expected that with the adaptation of the Unreal Engine that the generation of graphics and processing inside the cabin will be even up to 10 times faster.

Volvo and Unreal Engine Epic Games graphics technology

In addition, Volvo has revealed its intentions to use the game engine to create new security technology on all its platforms. We will have to wait and see the surprises that Epic Games and Volvo have prepared for us in the future.