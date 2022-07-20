The cover of Nicole Kidman that has left her ‘fans’ ojiplático

Hollywood already has all its machinery at full capacity to heat up the month that remains until the Oscar Awards are delivered on March 27 at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Like every year, they cannot miss the traditional Hollywood Issue of the magazine Vanity Fairwith several different covers with the leading performers of the year.

One of those chosen to participate in this issue is Nicole Kidman, nominated for her role in Being the Ricardoswho poses in one of Miu Miu’s impossible outfits, made up of a low-waisted miniskirt and a tiny top.

Nicole Kidman just clinched the fifth Oscar nomination of her career for her role as Lucille Ball. Still, the ‘Being the Ricardos’ actress doesn’t think of herself as a movie star: “I’m a little oddball, so I’m happy to support other oddballs.” 🔗: https://t.co/S91iqSvQmv pic.twitter.com/NrlXoVri7b — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) February 17, 2022

The look, not suitable for the most discreet, has left the actress’s followers open-mouthed, who are in love and horrified in equal parts. Some have compared it to Christina Aguilera either Britney Spearsdue to the influence dosmilera of the group, which has become one of the outfits seasonal fetish.

Skirts are part of Miu Miu’s latest spring season and fashion magazines have already used them left and right, photographing stars like Zendaya in this look. Emily Ratajkowski, Chiara Ferragni or Hunter Schafer have also been photographed wearing the outfit or similar versions of the brand.

About Kidman’s image, there are those who say that the actress’s photograph is “iconic”, while some tweeters denounce that the magazine has gone overboard with Photoshop.

In fact, the criticism of Photoshop is constant in the comments that have been made about the report, in which Penélope Cruz, nominated for an Oscar for parallel mothers. The fans they insist: enough of retouching, they don’t need it.

In addition to being present in the extensive report, the actress from Madrid stars in another of the covers, photographed on a reproduction of the birth of venus by Botticelli, embracing a large brush.

Penélope Cruz’s performance in ‘Parallel Mothers’ has earned the global superstar a coveted Best Actress nomination, but the role took its toll on her mental state while filming. “I pretended that I had things under control, but I was scared.” 🔗: https://t.co/S91iqSvQmv pic.twitter.com/Bir2iz72tw — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) February 17, 2022

All the photographs in the report are taken by the artist Maurizio Cattelan and Pierpaolo Ferrari. Completing the selection of covers is Kristen Stewart, nominated for spencerBenedict Cumberbatch, candidate for the power of the dogAndrew Garfield, who opts for Tick, Tick… Boom!Simu Liu, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Idris Elba.

