The character of Zendaya will play a fundamental role

The official plot synopsis of Dune: Part Two indicates that Chani will play a pivotal role in the sequel, as she stands between Paul and his destiny.

The official synopsis of Dune: part two suggests that Chanifrom Zendaya, will play a central role in the long -awaited sequel. The actress’s character is fundamental in the novels of Dunes from Frank Herbertwhich serve as the basis for Villeneuve’s films, but Chani has little screen time, mostly appearing in short snippets of Paul’s predictions of the future. Although the general plot of the second part is still unclear, from the synopsis you can see the anticipation of an important collaboration between Paul and Chani, who will become a key character of the narrative. Director Denis Villeneuve has already started shooting well before the start of production scheduled for the autumn, relying on the eagerness to follow up on the positive results obtained by the first Dunes.

The official synopsis of the plot of Dune 2

The synopsis does an admirable job, anticipating the exciting story of the second part, which will be bigger and more surprising than the first second people like the cinematographer Greig Fraser and the actor Javier Bardem, who plays Stilgar. While the first part contained the journey of Paul (Timothée Chalamet) on the planet Ardorexploring the geopolitical struggles for the control of spices and the interclan war, the second part immensely expands the conflict. Furthermore, he confirms the fundamental role of Chani as lover by Paul and suggests the ancient cinematic trope of the hero who decides between romance and the salvation of the world.

While Dunes it served as an introduction full of action to the difficult situation of House Atreidesthe synopsis of part two made the fans crazy with this anticipation, due to the expanded role of Zendaya and the universal implications. Paul will probably meet Shaddam IVfrom Christopher Walkenthe ruthless emperor Padishah of the known universe who will join forces with the Baron Harkonnen to attack Arrakis. The bond of Chani with Paul will make him grow as a naive boy in the sovereign intended for greatness, who must avenge his family and free his people from the grip of evil men.

