The center that Cruz Azul is looking for in an emergency

After two signings fallen in this position, three days elapsed in the Opening Tournament 2022 Y Jaime Ordiales with one foot in the exit door, Blue Cross is in urgent search of a central that can complete the Diego Aguirre’s squad who will compete this semester.

And it is that the weaknesses in the front line have already been exhibited in first four games who disputed Machine since the arrival of charrúa coach and, above all, after the departure of his great pillar in the central, Paul Aguilarso from the Super Cup has received a total of nine goals against, seven of them in this tournament and that they mark it as the team with the most goals so far.

Nevertheless, Cruz Azul’s board of directors has carried out the search for the central defender very calmly to reinforce the area vulnerable of the team, and who should do duo with Julio César Domínguez, or even to compete for the position, after the mistakes he has had now cement captain, just like to louis abram.

It is so after the first two options will fallthe new search would again point to the brazilian soccer, where the board would be interested in a defender of said country and that meets the requirements already anticipated by Jaime Ordiales: With quality and youth to be able to project it into the future, in addition to your letter does not have a very high cost, nevertheless, there is no specific name yet.

How much is Cruz Azul willing to pay for the central defender?

It is necessary to remember that the signing of the Uruguayan Bruno Mendez it fell because the celestial board was not willing to pay the amount of money it asked for Corinthians for his player, well the last offer from La Noria it would have stayed at just under 4 million dollarsfor 70% of the defender’s rights, which was rejected from Brazil, so the amount available for the last booster cement plant could be around that figure.

However, in addition to option to, to celestial directive also you missed option bto the not being able to specify the arrival of Adonis Fríasto whom it transpired that he would have sought a loan, which was immediately rejected from Argentina, so it is not ruled out that, being a juvenile, from La Noria are trying to get the center back on loan.

