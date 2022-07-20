The car where Sylvester Stallone could compete with Jean-Claude Van Damme

Sylvester Stallone and Jean-Claude Van Damme have the most spectacular collection of cars in Hollywood, but a super-fast model could be the most competitive for both of them to push the limits in a unique encounter. We show you…

Talk about Sylvester Stallone Y Jean Claude Van Damme, is practically entering the world of action and suspense from successful films that have set the standard in the film industry, such as “Rambo”, “Rocky”, “The Mercenaries”, “Universal Soldier”, “The Colony”, “Sudden Death” and many more.

Obviously, the heritage of both stars is impressive as is their friendship which has continued for many years, growing and at the same time sharing many things in commonWell, in addition to acting, they also try to always be in optimal physical condition, shining in action stories to date.

Another common aspect is his passion for powerful, fast and extraordinary performance carsadding an extensive fleet that exceeds a dozen vehicles in which they ride and have fun around the world, boasting countless Italian, British and German car models valued at thousands of dollars.

However, there is an efficient performance car that the actors own and where they could tentatively compete if that is the case. With respect to Sylvester Stallone, he has in his garage Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano Mansory, that reaches a maximum speed of 340 km/h, hiding a V12 6.0 engine with a power of 720 CV, plus 92 Nm of incomparable performance.

Secondly, Jean Claude Van Damme drive an amazing ferrari californiaan impressively fast sports car that has a V8 engine offering 460 hp at 7,500 rpm, traveling from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4 seconds, facilitating 7-speed changes with aluminum bodywork under the traditional red color of the distinguished brand.

+ Look at the car that Sylvester Stallone and Jean-Claude Van Damme drive:

Jean-Claude Van Damme in his powerful Ferrari California