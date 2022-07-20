The billboard welcomes the terror of Stephen King and the miracles of Mark Wahlberg

Marisa Montiel

Madrid, May 12 (EFE) .- “Fire Eyes”, an adaptation of a novel by Stephen King, a drama with religious overtones starring Mark Wahlberg, “The Miracles of Father Stu” and a story about gender violence with Natalia de Molina, “The Turtle Maneuver”, arrives this Friday at the cinema billboard.

“EYES OF FIRE”, A HORROR STORY

The new adaptation of Stephen King’s classic arrives in theaters from the horror label Blumhouse and Universal and directed by Keith Thomas (“The Vigil”). The film tells the story of a girl with extraordinary powers who fights to protect her family and herself from the sinister forces that want to capture her.

Andy (Zac Efron) and Vicky (Sydney Lemmon) have been on the run for more than a decade to hide their daughter Charlie (Ryan Kiera Armstrong) from a shadowy US agency hell-bent on harnessing their gift to turn fire into a weapon of mass destruction.

MARK WAHLBERG AND MEL GIBSON IN “THE MIRACLES OF FATHER STU”

Mark Wahlberg plays Stuart Long, an agnostic amateur boxer who took a radical turn in his life by becoming a priest and finding the meaning of his existence on this path. He is joined in the cast by Mel Gibson and Jacki Weaver.

Based on true events, this drama about a lost soul who finds meaning in his life in the most unexpected places is written and directed by Rosalind Ross, Gibson’s current partner.

NATALIA DE MOLINA IN A DRAMA ABOUT GENDER VIOLENCE

Actress Natalia de Molina and director Juan Miguel del Castillo, who worked together for the first time in the award-winning “Roof and Food” (2015), reunite again in “The Turtle Maneuver”, a harrowing thriller that tackles violence of genre.

Based on the homonymous novel by Benito Olmo, the story revolves around a nurse who, hidden in a hospital in Cádiz, tries to go as unnoticed as possible so that her aggressor, her ex-partner who is about to be released from prison, does not find it.

“WONDERFUL MINDS”, A SONG TO LIFE

Bernard Campan and Alexandre Jollien direct, write and star in this fictional film inspired by the story of their own friendship, a hymn to life that won the audience award at the last Malaga Film Festival.

Louis (Campan), a funeral director, and Igor (Jollien), a man affected by cerebral palsy who enjoys reading Socrates, Nietzsche and Spinoza, embark on a journey together to transport the body of a deceased woman to her burial place.

“WAITING FOR MR. BOJANGLES”, FAMILY AND MENTAL HEALTH

The third feature film by French director and screenwriter Régis Roinsard, based on the novel of the same name by Olivier Bourdeaut -published in more than 40 countries-, is a family drama that addresses the issue of mental health and stars Virginie Efira and Romain Duris.

Narrated from his son’s point of view, little Gary talks about his eccentric parents, with whom he lives in a Parisian apartment where there is only room for fun, fantasy and friends, until his mother’s health begins to fail. .

MARÍA LEÓN AND SALVA REINA IN “OLIVER’S UNIVERSE”

María León, Salva Reina, Pedro Casablanc and the young newcomer, Rubén Fulgencio star in the fiction debut of Alexis Morante, director of documentaries such as “Héroes. Silencio y Rock & Roll” and “Camarón: Flamenco y Revolución”.

It is a story about the adventure of growing up and a love letter to parents and grandparents. It takes place in 1985, when Oliver, a boy with an overflowing imagination, moves with his family to the southernmost corner of Europe, just as Halley’s Comet is about to pass, an event that will mark a before and after in his life. emotional.

“A NEW WORLD”, THE CONSEQUENCES OF CAPITALISM

After “The Law of the Market” (2015) and “At War” (2018), the Frenchman Stéphane Brizé delves into the most devastating consequences of capitalism in “A New World”, a film that closed the last Venice Film Festival.

Vincent Lindon puts himself in the shoes of the executive of an industrial conglomerate who is pressured by his superiors to gain competitiveness at all costs and who is overwhelmed by the system.

ENNIO MORRICONE PORTRAYED BY GIUSEPPE TORNATORE

Giuseppe Tornatore (“Cinema Paradiso”, 1988) worked for years on this documentary that traces the life of the great Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who died in July 2020, and in which some of the most famous people in the world of cinema participate , from Clint Eastwood to Bernardo Bertolucci, who died in 2018.

From his childhood in fascist Rome to his work for Sergio Leone, the documentary reviews his career through an intimate conversation between Morricone and the director.

“ELES TRANSPORTAN A MORTE”, GALICIAN CINEMA WITH INTERNATIONAL PROJECTION

The Galician Helena Girón and the Canarian Samuel M. Delgado take a critical look at colonization and the construction of the historical narrative in “Eles transportan a morte”, an experimental film that was presented at the Critics’ Week at the Venice Film Festival .

Written and directed by four hands, it is shot entirely in Galician, between Ourense and Tenerife, and parallels two plots set in 1492. On the one hand, that of three crew members on Christopher Columbus’s first voyage, and on the other, that of a woman who in “the old world” he turns to a healer to try to save his dying sister.

“THE CONFERENCE”, THIS IS HOW THE HOLOCAUST WAS FORGED

On January 20, 1942, prominent representatives of the Nazi regime met in a villa in Berlin-Wannsee in a conclave that went down in history as the Wannsee Conference and in which the systematic murder of eleven million Jews was decided.

The minutes of that meeting, written by Adolf Eichmann, have served as the basis for the screenwriters of this film directed by the German Matti Geschonneck.

THE SON OF JAFAR PANAHI DEBITS WITH “HIT THE ROAD”

The first feature film by Panah Panahi, son of Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi, recounts the mysterious and bitter journey by car of a family heading for an uncertain destination and evokes the odyssey of many Iranian citizens who are forced to leave the country in an unsafe way. clandestine

“MAMA MUU COMES HOME”, CHILDREN’S ANIMATION

Animated film based on the books and songs created by Jujja and Tomas Wieslander with illustrations by Sven Nordqvist and dealing with themes such as friendship and learning about diversity.

The day a traveling stork shows up at the farm, Mama Moo wonders what the word home really means. It’s hard for Cuervo to show his great friend that he doesn’t always live better in other places. EFE

