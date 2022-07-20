Taika Waititi on the tribute to The Rock

The director of Thor: Love and Thunder, Taika Waititiconfirmed that the similarities shared by Korg’s boyfriend Dwayne with megastar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson are due to design. Taika Waititi recently tweeted an intriguing image of Kronan, Dwayne photoshopped into an iconic ’90s photo of The Rock with gold chains and a fanny pack. The image was delivered in response to a fan pointing out the choice of name, to which Waititi added: “It is not a coincidence”.

Thor: Love and Thunder saw the return of Korg, a member of the rocky alien race known as the Kronans. Although he has suffered severe damage over the course of multiple battles with the deicide Gorr God Butcher, Korg finds a happy ending at the conclusion of the film. After the dust settles, Korg finds a partner in rock buddy Dwayne (Dave Cory), with whom he conceives a child by holding hands over a lava pit. Still, many fans immediately noticed the character’s veiled reference to a certain famous wrestler who became a Hollywood icon.

In addition to being a not-so-subtle reference, the moment may also have reconnected the previous story of Korg in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to be more in line with the character’s comic book counterpart. Waititi previously commented on how his films and TV shows, most notably Our Flag Means Death, explore queer love stories and their recognizability for audiences. She explained: “We are all queer. Only at various levels of where we are on the spectrum [della sessualità], I think. I think, innately, that humans all have some degree of weirdness about them. “

The Rock career

Dwayne Johnson, who eventually adopted the ring name “The Rock”, rose to prominence after signing on to the World Wrestling Federation (now WWE) roster in 1996. His first big screen appearance came just a few years later in The Mummy. Returns of 2001. In the years since, Johnson has become an industry A-lister in his own right, with a long list of high-budget action films and family comedies to his name as the headliner. He has also become an indelible part of both the Fast & Furious and Jumanji franchises. Thor: Love and Thunder is in theaters now. Black Adam is expected to premiere on October 21st.