Sylvester Stallone’s anguish over the legacy of ‘Rocky’

Sylvester Stallone owes much to the success he had in the late 1970s with Rocky, the film that catapulted him to stardom and for which he would end up becoming one of the most important icons of Hollywood action cinema. However, despite the profits and reputation that this character has brought him, whom he played again in his multiple sequels and in the two films of believethe actor is not at all satisfied with the distribution of the intellectual property rights of the franchise.

And it is that Irwin Winkler, producer who helped him carry out the project when no one trusted him, is the owner of most of them, which translates into millionaire profits of which Stallone does not see any part. And the actor, the true architect of these films, has exploded on his social networks pointing out that, given Winkler’s advanced age and how much he has earned thanks to his idea, he thinks it’s time for them to be returned to him.

“A very flattering portrait of the great producer of Rocky/Creed, IRWIN WINKLER, of one of the best artists in the country… Also after Irwin controlled Rocky for more than 47 years, and now Creed, I’d really like to get back at least a little bit of what’s left of my rights before I just pass them on to their children”Stallone wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post. “I think it would be a fair gesture from this 93-year-old man… This is a painful issue that eats at my soul, because I wanted to leave something of Rocky for my children”the actor continued.

In addition, he also published the cover of a novel by David Winkler (Irwin’s son and producer of the three Creed films, as well as Rocky Balboa), calling it “the painfully untalented… son of the remarkably untalented and parasitic [Irwin Winkler]”. Neither short nor lazy, he continued, “That crew are the worst non-human beings I’ve ever met in the movie business.” He also suggested that “If it wasn’t for Winkler, there would have been at least three other Rockys.”

It is not the first time that Stallone brings up the subject since, in 2019, during the promotion of the sequel to believeexplained to Variety his discontent about it. “I don’t own Rocky’s property”he claimed. “It’s shocking that I never had the rights, but they said, ‘Hey, at least you got paid, so what are you complaining about?’ He was furious”. Said publication also echoed the statements of Irwin Winkler, who declared himself “Surprised” that Stallone was not satisfied with his participation in the franchise, since, although he does not own all the rights, he has pocketed tens of millions thanks to Rocky, including an estimated $20 million per believe and its sequel.

From the perspective of the producer, it could be said that he is right, since Stallone should perhaps consider that without the work of the producer, it is likely that he would never have reached the millionaire figures that he has achieved throughout his career.. And it is that, initially, few trusted a project like Rocky, and much less being a film starring an actor who was unknown to the general public in those years. But Winkler made the effort to satisfy Stallone’s wishes and fight for Rocky to become a great cinematic classic.

However, and judging by the distressing and offensive words posted on Instagram, you can feel the disagreement that Stallone harbors inside.

Stallone wrote the script in three and a half days, shortly after seeing the legendary fight between Muhammad Ali and Chuck Wepner in 1975. But he was still an unknown in Hollywood. He tried to sell the script to different studios with no luck. And, in fact, one of the first offers he got was to turn it into a movie for the ABC television channel, a network that did not trust Stallone and insisted that the script be rewritten by someone else.

But Sylvester wanted to star in his idea himself. And it wasn’t until Irwin Winkler and Robert Chartoff’s production company entered fully that it was sold to United Artists, filmed and released, reaping unstoppable success. Stallone became a star, earning Oscar nominations for Best Actor and Best Original Screenplay and scooping statuettes for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Editing in 1976.

According to media like Cinemablend who came to capture reactions before Stallone deleted the publication, some user questioned him for reacting in this way against the producer who gave him his big break. But Sly countered that it was Robert Chartoff, not Irwin, who bet all the way.

However, and be that as it may, it was the joint venture of Irwin and Chartoff that bet on him when the doors of Hollywood did not open to receive him with open arms. And after all, as the star of the franchise, he has always been the main protagonist of these films and has pocketed stratospheric amounts.

Obviously you can understand that this is his creation and that as an author he would like the rights to be in his possession and for his children to receive the future profits from the Rocky legacy, and not someone else’s children. Even reading his words we could guess if there is some discord for the continuity of the saga between him, Winkler and, perhaps, the possible descendants. However, without giving them up at the time, perhaps he would not have achieved the classic that he was able to capture on the big screen. And in the end, in Hollywood, everything has its price.

