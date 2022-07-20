Sylvester Stallone wants the rights to the Rocky saga

Sylvester Stallone is ready for a new fight with Rocky Balboabut not on the screen. The Hollywood actor wants to get the rights to this saga that he premiered in 1976.

The Hollywood star made posts on social media criticizing producer Irwin Winkler, who was behind these stories. The messages have already been deleted from his Instagram account.

He is also an actor The indestructibles criticized the book written by David Winkler, the producer’s son. He called it “unbearable and worthless trash” and called both his father and his offspring “talentless.”

Sylves Stallone called the family “the worst inhuman beings I’ve ever met in the movie industry,” and blamed them because Rocky’s story didn’t have more movies.

In one of the publications, the 76-year-old interpreter asked the producer to return the rights to the saga.

“After Irwin controlled Rocky for 47 years, and now believe, I would like to at least return what is left of my rights so that I can pass them on to my children. I think that would be a fair gesture on the part of this 93-year-old gentleman,” he added.