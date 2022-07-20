Sylvester Stallone, my favorite action actor

The action genre It has a lot of bad movies…a lot. While the sack of failures continues to fill up every year with failed attempts, others continue to enjoy the classics. In a recent interview, Ryan Gosling revealed that he misses the glory days of Sylvester Stallone. The Hollywood star did not hesitate to show his admiration and respect for the actor.

During a conversation with MTVNewsthe protagonist of the gray man He remembered that he really enjoyed those movies full of frenetic action. Although he started talking about Bloody contact by Jean-Claude Van Damme, confessed that his true idol in the genre is Stallone.

The reason Gosling believes his films are benchmarks today is because of their ability to not lose character. Despite the explosions, the melee, and the noise of the machine guns, Stallone does an excellent job of acting to give them depth.

“I think, look, Stallone. Stallone. He is such a good actor. So he assures you that you will have action, but at the same time, you have these amazing characters at the center. It was like a beautiful marriage. I miss those days, “said the actor, who has been at the top of Hollywood for a while.

Stallone earned that admiration and respect

Rambo is one of Sylvester Stallone’s unforgettable roles

It is a fact that there are several action movies better than the individual projects of Sylvester Stallonebut you have to pay attention to what he says Ryan Gosling. who will give life to Ken in Barbie He emphasizes that his idol was able to turn his characters into icons of an era. Without his talent and that balance, Rambo Y Rocky they wouldn’t have gone too far.

Stallone’s best time was the 70’s, 89’s and 90’s, the time when he established himself with the talented boxer and the Vietnam war veteran. At the beginning of this century, he lost a bit of prominence, but returned to monopolize the spotlight with projects such as believe Y Rambo V: Last Blood. In both cases, they are presented as a closure for the most important sagas of his career.

Of course, Stallone has always been present in the industry with frequent releases. For example, one of his last films was the suicide squad by James Gunn, tape where he lent his voice to King Shark. Similarly, she joined the cast of productions such as:

tulsa king

Samaritan

escape plan 3

escape from hades 2

Amnesia

Internationally, Stallone is considered one of the most important actors in Hollywood. In short, an institution for all filmmakers and performers who want to make a career in the action genre. At the same time, he has experience as a screenwriter, producer and film director.

Ryan Gosling, carving his own path

The Gray Man Poster

Though Ryan Gosling He still does not have a period character, the actor boasts one of the most successful careers in the industry. It is evident that he can be proud of everything he has achieved. He not only easily distanced himself from the nickname of Hollywood heartthrob, but he has given us interpretations of all colors and flavors.

His rise in entertainment began quite early, as he gained notoriety for the Disney Channel show Mickey Mouse Club. From that moment on, she was part of other projects such as Breaker High Y young hercules. Her first real opportunity as a leading man came in 2001 with the premiere of the film the believer.

The actor’s solid work earned him contracts to make several independent films. His career took a brutal leap after giving life to one of the leading roles in Diary of a passion. That tape was also a watershed for the career of his co-star Rachel McAdams. Without a doubt, it is one of the best romantic comedies of the time.

If we have to list the outstanding works of Ryan Goslingwe should talk about Perfect Crime next to Anthony Hopkins, Sad Valentine, Power and Betrayal, Drive The Escape, Gangster Force, The Big Short, Papyrus, Blade Runner 2049 and of course, La La Land: A love story.

look out for the gray man!

after knowing that Ryan Gosling is a fan of Sylvester Stalloneit’s time to focus on the movie the gray man (The Gray Man). It is an action and suspense film directed by the Russo brothers, which has as main actors Gosling and Chris Evans. The film is based on the novel of the same name written by Mark Greaney and published in 2009.

The synopsis of the film says the following:

“When the CIA’s most skilled agent, whose true identity is unknown to anyone, accidentally uncovers the agency’s dark secrets, a psychopathic former colleague puts a bounty on his head, unleashing a global hunt for international assassins.”

In addition to the two actors mentioned above, the cast includes the participation of actors Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Wagner Moura (another tremendous actor) and Jessica Henwick. Without a doubt, a cast that generates enthusiasm.

If you wonder when it opens the gray man, Netflix will release the film next July 22. We are convinced that it will become the movie of the weekend. At this time, the tape collects mixed opinions from the press, but remember that the public is usually more benevolent.

