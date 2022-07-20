Sylvester Stallone, a movie life: turns 75

From his own handwriting came one of the most famous action sagas in Hollywood, whose protagonist he also brought to life on the screen, not only on paper, that of the boxer Rocky. Sylvester Stallone, who reached the top of the movie mecca 45 years ago, with a few dollars in his pocket and this script written in three days, turns 75 in top form.

Sylvester Gardenzio Stallone was born on July 6, 1946 in the New York neighborhood of Hell’s Kitchen. That day left in him one of the most recognizable physical characteristics of him. His mother’s delivery was complicated and the forceps used by the doctor to remove him damaged a facial nerve, resulting in a slightly drooping eyelid and partial paralysis of the lip, tongue and chin.

FROM MR. POTATO TO STUDY DRAMATIC ARTS IN MIAMI.

His father, Frank Stallone, was a hairdresser of Italian origin and his mother, Jackie Stallone, worked in show business as a circus trapeze artist and was also a wrestler and hairdresser, among other occupations.

Anything extraordinary about a child was potentially an object of ridicule, and his facial features seem to have been no exception.

At the 1977 Oscar awards ceremony, the film “Rocky” won the statuette for best film, defeating “Taxi Driver” and “All the predisent’s men”

On one occasion, the actor said that he then felt like the Mr. Potato doll “with all the parts in the wrong place”. “He wanted to be anyone but me,” he said, as published in 1990 by the Chicago Tribune.

He spent part of his childhood in foster care before returning to his family and moving to Maryland when he was 5 years old. At 11, in 1957, his parents divorced and, initially, the young Stallone stayed with his father.

At just 12 years old, he had already fractured more than ten bones in his body and had been expelled from 13 schools, according to the same medium.

At age 15, he was reunited with his mother, who had remarried, and moved with her to Philadelphia.

“I didn’t have a perfect childhood, but I also think I wouldn’t be here with a perfect childhood,” Stallone told GQ magazine a few years ago.

The difficulties gave him, he said, enough ammunition, anger, competitiveness and insecurity to move forward.

“So I tell people: embrace your frustration, your fears, because that’s what makes life interesting. Nobody likes perfection. I want that imperfect guy. He is there despite the flaws. And the wounds never go away. You can’t get rid of the memory,” he commented.

Stallone worked for two years at an American institution in Geneva, Switzerland, as a gym teacher, according to US Weekly. He later returned to the United States and enrolled in drama at the University of Miami, where he began writing.

FROM SLEEPING IN A STATION, TO ECSTASY IN HOLLYWOOD.

Before finishing his studies, he moved to New York to make his way in acting, but his beginnings in the city of skyscrapers were not easy.

He practically lived with what he was wearing and even slept at the bus station or near the post office. It was that desperate situation that led to his first role, in an adult film in 1970.

Rocky is, along with John Rambo, the star character of Stallone. “For every guy there is a chance to be much better than he thought he could be. We can’t all be the star of the team, but we can be a star in our life. That’s where you set your goal. And it is achievable, because if I did it, it is feasible” — He commented.

Stallone hated being involved in that kind of filming, but he needed the money. “It was either make that movie or rob someone because he was on the edge,” the actor told Playboy magazine in 1978, according to Rolling Stone.

“Instead of doing something desperate, I worked two days for $200 and walked out of the bus station,” he added. Later, she appeared as an extra in other films such as “Bananas” and “Klute”, from director Woody Allen.

In 1974 he gave life to one of the main characters in the movie “The lords of the flatbush” and, with the money he earned, he moved to Hollywood.

There he was linking different jobs in film and television, but he was still basically unknown and his career had not just taken off. Then a script written in three days changed his luck.

In 1975, in Ohio, the world heavyweight boxing champion, Muhammad Ali, faced Chuck Wepner, an American boxer without major titles to his name.

Ali won the fight via TKO after Wepner went 15 rounds. “He was watching ‘Mean Streets’ and ‘Marty’ and all these different characters that he knew he could play. And one night I saw a fight on TV with this guy Chuck Wepner vs. Muhammad Ali,” the actor told Esquire in 2014. “He knocked Ali down in the 14th, 15th round. I watched it and said, ‘There’s my story.’” .

That was the birth of Rocky Balboa, whom Stallone has brought to life in eight movies. However, when the script reached the hands of the producers, they were not very clear that Stallone should interpret it and they thought of already known actors.

They offered him a significant amount of money for the story, and despite the fact that he had just over a hundred dollars in his account at the time, he refused.

“In everyone’s life there will be about three or four crossroads that will determine your course. I knew that if we took the money I could have been very happy, no doubt. But I would have hated myself,” the actor revealed.

At the 1977 Oscar awards ceremony, “Rocky” won the statuette for best picture, beating “Taxi Driver” and “All the predisent’s men.” It also took the award for best direction and best editing.

The film was nominated for 10 awards in total, including best screenplay and best actor and leading actress.

Rocky is, along with John Rambo, the star character of Stallone. And, as he himself told GQ, also his legacy. “His ‘never give up’ is… He came in through the back door. He dined with the employees, he dined with the kings, but at the end of the night, he paid the bill and left through the service entrance, ”he recounted.

“For every guy there is a chance to be much better than he thought he could be. We can’t all be the star of the team, but we can be a star in our life. That’s where you set your goal. And it is achievable, because if I did it, it is feasible”, he commented.

Now, his dream is a reality and, at 75 years old, he has recently posted photos of himself in the gym on social media, showing that he is fit and willing, who knows? to offer us yet another important story.