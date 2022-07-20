Survive Covid as a family; the most effective medicine sometimes are loved ones

Freddy Fernandez was on the verge of not returning to his Missouri home, with his baby on his lap nibbling on the oximeter he uses to monitor his oxygen saturation after months of fighting Covid-19.

Fernandez, 41, a father of six, spent five months hospitalized a four-hour drive from his home in Carthage, southwest Missouri, on the most intensive life support system available. He nearly died several times, and now, like many who survived hospitalizations for Covid-19, he has come back changed.

More than a million people have died from Covid-19 in the United States, and many more have survived ICU stays that have caused anxiety, post-traumatic stress syndrome and other health problems. Studies show that starting therapy in the ICU can help, but it was often difficult to do so in hospitals overwhelmed with patients.

“There is a human cost that the patient pays for surviving the ICU,” said Dr. Vinaya Sermadevi, who helped care for Fernandez during his stay at Mercy Hospital in Saint Louis. “It’s almost like going to war and dealing with the consequences.”

Freddy’s memories of those long months are flashes, moments when he regained consciousness, connected to machines that breathed for him, clinging to life. He sometimes asked about his mother, who died of Covid-19 in September 2020.

She missed the birth of her youngest daughter and the first four months of her life. She may never be able to get her job back in construction. Her other young daughter is terrified that she will leave again.

Her partner, Vanessa, 28, was still pregnant with Mariana last summer when the delta variant arrived. She was vaccinated at the urging of her obstetricians. Freddy was getting used to the idea of ​​getting vaccinated at the end of August, but it was too late. He had been infected.

Fernández, born in Mexico City, came to the United States about 20 years ago to work in construction. He got so sick that he ended up in St. Louis, almost 270 miles from his little daughters; Miguel, Vanessa’s 10-year-old son and who considers him her father, and three other children he had with her ex-wife, three boys aged 10, 8 and 7.

It was a dark time, in which the delta variant returned to flood the health system when many people trusted that the pandemic was ending. Covering shifts was a daily struggle, and death lurked everywhere, Dr. Sermadevi recalled.

In a way, Freddy was lucky. Although there was much talk about the availability of ventilators, what was most in short supply during the delta wave was something called ECMO, which stands for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation. It is used when a ventilator is not enough, and it pumps blood out of the body to oxygenate it before returning it.

The hospital only had the equipment and staff to care for three ECMO patients at the same time. And on September 3, Freddy became one of them.

Vanessa gave birth to Mariana on October 13.

Away from her fiancé, Vanessa videoconferenced with Freddy’s doctors the same day she brought her newborn home. The news was not good: Fernández was suffering from various infections and was not recovering well.

Sermadevi explained that a lung transplant seemed to be her best option, but it was a complicated option.

“And there is a possibility that Mariana will grow up without a father,” Sermadevi recalls telling the family.

Some of the most important aspects of recovery are not medical. It has long been shown that family visits, along with physical, occupational and speech therapists, can make a difference for the sickest patients.

Covid-19 disrupted those practices in many hospitals, with families separated to prevent the virus from spreading.

Fear of contagion and lack of staff also often meant less physical therapy, which has been shown to speed recovery.

When Freddy’s family arrived, everything changed.

His room was transformed, with photos of his family plastered all over the wall. Her family held her hand when she was having trouble breathing, and she talked to her until the episode was over. She needed less sedation and pain medication because “they were that to him,” Sermadevi explained.

“There was a lot of love on his side,” he said.

Once he was off the ECMO machine, Freddy began to recover. As his lungs got better, he was able to get up and try to walk. The idea of ​​transplantation was finally abandoned.

On February 9, he left for home, 167 days after arriving at the hospital in his city.

All Vanessa could think was “finally”. Freddy had never seen his baby. He hadn’t even seen any of his children at that time. His interactions had been limited to video calls and photos.

Melanii reacted shyly and gave her older brother, Miguel, a brief hug before clinging to their mother.

Vanessa kissed the baby and placed her in Freddy’s arms. Just a few days before her 4th birthday, Mariana smiled at him.

At first, Freddy needed a walker and a wheelchair. He could not sit up or eat without help. But now the wheelchair is abandoned on the back stairs of the house. He can walk the entire block, carrying a portable oxygen bottle on a cart. He is about to be able to carry his oxygen in a backpack, which would give him more freedom.

Vanessa is going back to work, life returns “a little bit to normal.”

They want to wait until Freddy is better to get married.

But they don’t know how much it will get better, or when.— Such is the story of many, who are alive but forever changed, said Sermadevi, who has followed their progress from afar. Some of the nurses even became friends with Vanessa on Facebook. “She is sad and happy at the same time,” she admitted. “And that is very difficult to reconcile.”AP