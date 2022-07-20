Study warns of diagnostic delay in rare variant of lupus that causes irreversible atrophy

Lupus erythematosus panniculitis is characterized by erythematous, often painful, subcutaneous nodules or plaques.

Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) is a chronic disease caused by autoimmunity that causes effects on the body’s organs, especially the skin, joints, blood, kidneys, and central nervous system. Photo: Shutterstock.

Lupus erythematosus panniculitis (LEP) is a rare variant of cutaneous lupus erythematosus characterized by erythematous, often painful, subcutaneous nodules or plaques that are tender to the touch in fatty areas of the body.

Deep lipoatrophy often occurs, which can lead to severe disfigurement. Although LEP is frequently isolated, coexistence with discoid lupus erythematosus (DLE) (referred to as lupus profundus) or systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) can occur. Diagnosis is often delayed, increasing the risk of sequelae such as atrophy and calcinosis.

The existing literature on LEP is limited to small case series, which limits knowing the clinical characteristics of the condition for early diagnosis and effective treatment. For this reason, a study presented the analysis of a case series of 61 patients with confirmed LEP and the characteristics associated with their initial presentation, treatment and association with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and discoid lupus erythematosus (DLE).

The group identified all LEP cases diagnosed based on biopsy and/or expert opinion from January 2000 through October 2019. Of 5,717 cutaneous lupus erythematosus medical records reviewed, we identified 61 LEP cases, and 54 of 61 (88 %) were confirmed by biopsy.

Findings

Of 61 patients, 52 (85%) were women. Lupus erythematosus panniculitis affected 2 or more locations at presentation in 36 patients (59%), for a total of 105 distinct lesions.

The lesions were located in the proximal upper extremity (27.6%), the face (17.1%), the proximal lower extremity (14.3%) and the back (10.5%).

Most presented with active erythematous nodules/palpable plaques and atrophy or change in contour.

Overall, the median time from initial clinical presentation of LEP symptoms to diagnosis was 19.2 months. For those with no history of SLE or SDL at the time of LEP diagnosis, the median time to diagnosis was 29.8 months, while for those with a history of SLE and/or SDL it was 8.8 months.

Of the 61 patients, 21% had coexisting SLE, 28% had coexisting SLE, and 13% had both. Of those with SLE, 17 were diagnosed with SLE before LEP onset, 3 developed SLE after LEP, and 1 was diagnosed simultaneously.

Overall, a mean of 2.5 systemic therapies were required for disease control, and 30 of 58 patients (52%) required at least 1 immunosuppressive drug. The most used therapies were hydroxychloroquine and methotrexate.

Patients without SCI or coexisting SCI required a mean of 2.1 systemic therapies, while those with SCI or coexisting SCI required a mean of 2.8 systemic therapies for LEP control.

In this large cohort of LEP patients, LEP occurred mostly in middle-aged women and affected their proximal extremities, face, and back.

The medical literature indicates that lupus erythematosus panniculitis is rare and difficult to diagnose, particularly in those without SLE or DLE at presentation.

Therefore, the researchers indicate that the findings of this study demonstrate delayed diagnosis and refractory disease, thus underlining the need for earlier diagnosis and treatment to prevent pain and irreversible atrophy.

However, they highlight that limitations of this study include its retrospective design and limited sample size, although to our knowledge, this is one of the largest LEP cohorts described to date.

