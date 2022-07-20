Story behind Eye of the Tiger: Rocky Three main theme

For starters, Jim Peterik has a great story: He was the lead singer and guitarist for a band called The Ides of March and he was very lucky escape from death when failed to make a guest appearance at a concert by the band Chase which was to be held in Jackson, Minnesota on August 9, 1974 due to personal reasons, so He did not get on the plane that ended up crashing.

from that moment Peterik was known as “The Survivor” and hence the inspiration for the name of the next band he would form: survivor. The band began playing in bars in the United States and little by little they climbed until they caught the attention of a certain Hollywood star.

in 1982 Peterik’s phone rang and Sylvester Stallone was on the other end of the line.who called because he had liked a Survivor song called Poor Man’s Sonback then the actor was making the third installment of Rocky and wanted to put a song with that same sound in his movie. Jim Peterik was silent, he couldn’t believe that Stallone, who was also his idol, was personally calling him to ask for a song.

Stallone sent them a first edition of the scene with which the film opens, but that scene already came with a song, which was Another One Bites The Dustthe classic of the band What in. So Jim told Sly:

“Hey Sly, you already have a song, what are we doing? You already have a great song to open the movie, there’s no getting over Queen.”

What had happened is that Stallone had sent them the wrong editionit was a test so he asked them to work on the footage ignoring the Queen song as the band didn’t give him the rights to use it in the film.

At first Peterik wondered whether to call her Eye of the Tiger it was too obvioussince the initial draft of the song’s lyrics started with that phrase, so they wanted the song to be originally called Survival because being a boxing movie it was the only word they found that rhymed with “Rival” but at the end of the day deciding to keep the strongest part of the letter.

The version of the song that appears in the film is the demo, it wasn’t completely mixed and it was a bit faster than the studio version, plus it had a tiger’s roar built in, but finally the song we know today became a worldwide hithis video began to be broadcast on MTV, in addition it topped the world charts in 1982 for 15 consecutive weeks. A record that he shared with only two songs throughout the 80s: physical by Olivia Newton-John and Another One Bites The Dust of Queen, which was the first choice for the film.

The video of Eye of the Tiger It opened the doors to a practice that became very common to promote movies from the 1980s, which consisted of including scenes from the movie while the band played the song in the video. Eye of the Tiger will always be an important piece in pop culture and marked a before and after when promoting both the films and their main themes.

