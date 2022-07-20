They say that great art inevitably springs from great suffering. This is the case of the American singer-songwriter, protagonist of the documentary “Stevie Nicks Wild At Heart”, broadcast on Thursday 21 July at 11.10 pm on Rai 5. By joining Fleetwood, Mac as a prolific singer and composers, Stevie Nicks contributes to the global success of the training. Behind the scenes, however, her immense success, nonstop touring and promiscuous relationships within the band lead her to abuse cocaine. But nothing is able to obscure her art, her voice, the mystical character of the stage and the poetic and symbolic texts. Fleetwood Mac will be followed by an equally brilliant solo career, studded with collaborations with Tom Petty and Don Henley of the Eagles. Stevie Nicks’ popularity is not going to fade, despite her over 40-year career behind her. She recently she was the inspiration and key character of the third and eighth seasons of the American Horror Story series; the protagonists of the new pop lever, from Harry Styles to Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift are competing to collaborate with her. Her status is now that of a timeless icon.