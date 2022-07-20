Steven Spielberg would like to direct a western after ‘West Side Story’

Few filmmakers currently have the status of steven spielberg, thanks not only to the quality of his films but also to the lack of fear to face challenges. Throughout his career, the director has alternated suspense (Shark either Jurassic Park) with the adventure (Indiana Jones) through science fiction (Matches in the third phase, ET either War of the Worlds), the drama Oscarable (Schindler’s List) or the warlike (Saving Private Ryan), so it was logical to perceive their remake of West Side Story as a result of resolving a pending account. That is: directing a musical.

The decision, judging by the first critics, has resulted in an extraordinary film that has nothing to envy to the version they directed Robert Wise Y Jerome Robbins in 1961, and we will be able to see it in Spain from December 22th. As far as Spielberg is concerned, he can only wait if West Side Story he joins the awards race (everything indicates that he is) while he continues embarking on his next project, an autobiographical film by title The Fabelmans. Once he releases it, possibly in 2022, the question remains as to what he will do next. And Spielberg is already thinking about it.





interviewed by yahoothe signer of ET the alien He has assured that he maintains his determination to cultivate all genres, and once he has successfully approached the musical, another equally classic remains that seems to be receiving new life in recent years. We are talking, of course, about westernwhich in 2021 has given rise to films such as The harder the fall or the acclaimed First Cow Y the power of the dogand where Spielberg wouldn’t mind incurring in the near future. “I have a few movies in development right now, but who knows which one will come out?”reveals.

“I’ve been asked this for the last 40 years of my career, and I always said that a musical was the only thing I hadn’t done. Now the only genre I haven’t really tackled yet is the western. So maybe one day I’ll put on my spurs.” Make a western It is an irrepressible desire for almost any American filmmaker, and in fact someone close to Spielberg such as Martin Scorsese going to do it very soon. Voucher, Killers of the Flower Moon not exactly a cowboy movie (more like a chilling true crime), but it has allowed him to travel to Oklahoma and play with an early 20th century setting.

This adaptation of David Grann will be released throughout 2022, in the same way that it will happen with The Fabelmans. Let’s hope Spielberg decides to continue crossing genres off the list next.

