Steven Spielberg records his first video clip and does it using only an iPhone

Apple has always wanted to introduce itself in one way or another in the film market either through its ecosystem of professional devices or by introducing improvements so that consumers can become movie directors with just an iPhone. This is just what you have done Steve Spielberg, legendary filmmaker who at 75 years of age has managed to record his first video clip with an Apple device.

Wait, how was his first video clip? Although it may sound surprising, despite having almost 6 decades of film work behind him, Spielberg had never directed a music video. Until now, since he has done it for the musician Marcus Mumford and he has done it by recording it with an iPhone.

It should be clarified that although this is the first video clip directed by Spielberg, we could already see the director using an iPhone in one of the latest films in the saga Indiana Jones. However, this is apparently the first time that the director has used this device entirely as a camera to shoot a production.

A video with an iPhone

This is confirmed by the Italian newspaper the stamp, who has confirmed that the device used to record this video clip is an iPhone. Mumford himself has uploaded to his Twitter profile images of the filming process, with images as striking as that of Spielberg pointing at the singer with an iPhone while his wife, Kate Capshaw, helps him by moving his chair.

The video, titled cannibal It is part of Marcus Mumford’s new album that will be released in mid-September. The entire video clip is produced in black and white, and the footage itself is dead simple. We can simply see Mumford singing and playing the guitar on stage, with very simple shots and without too many pretensions. That is why it is quite curious that behind it is one of the best film directors of recent times.

Marcus Mumford ‘Cannibal’ Video Clip

The video is recorded in a single take, and the only production material used by Spielberg has been a chair with wheels, to make the moving shots. Thus, a tremendously minimalist music video is achieved, but one that has Spielberg’s hand behind it.

It is far from the first time that an iPhone is the main protagonist of a film project. best example it is Unsane a 2018 film directed by Steven Soderbergh (Ocean’s Eleven) and recorded in just 7 days with an iPhone 7 Plus. follows him tangerine, from director Sean Baker, who used three iPhone 5S to record this tape. All Baker had to do was add anamorphic lenses to the cameras on these phones to give them the characteristic widescreen look of cinema.

