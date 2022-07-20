Steven Spielberg orchestrates classy scams in a game of cat and mouse between Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks

This year marks a very special 20th anniversary for Steven Spielberg. I’m not just referring to the recent ‘Minority Report’, although it is included in the event. Twenty years have passed since one of his best double programs -those strange years where he premiered two films of a different kind-, which included both a summer blockbuster and an adult but highly commercial film.

The curious case of this double bill from 2002 is that the differences between one film and the other are less clear. ‘Minority Report’ had more adult ambitions and even a certain aura of prestige very well achieved to be a typical entertainment. On the other hand, ‘Catch me if you can’ was a classic film with certain ambitions for awards, but it was lighter and more accessible even than its counterpart. That’s why it’s one of his most recoverable movies, and you can check it out on Netflix (also on Prime Video).

A true story of a faker

At the forefront of this show, a kind of cat-and-mouse chase playing the skeleton for a series of elaborate and elegant farces, are Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Hanks. They need no introduction. We have often seen the second working with Spielberg, exploiting common philosophies -about cinema and life-, while DiCaprio found himself chasing juicier roles with big directors to prove that he was more than just the pretty boy from ‘Titanic.’

DiCaprio plays the fictionalized version of Frank Abagnale Jr., a real-life con man who managed to pose as a Pan Am pilot, hospital chief physician and assistant district attorney at a very young age. He all before the age of 19, without going through any training school, and illegally scratching millions of dollars in the processso the FBI put one of their best men, played by Hanks, on their hunt and capture.

All of this needs to be prefaced with the “based on actual events” label because otherwise most would react by saying that this script is too crazy for a real person to go through all this. Spielberg also tells the story with an electric rhythm, giving a very classic and elegant air to each of Abagnale’s cons. Although behind all this lightness and charisma a deeper drama is hidden, which is what justifies the film being perceived as “the prestigious one”.

‘Catch me if you can’: fleeing adulthood

The first act we see the traumatic adolescence of Abagnale, how the financial decline of his father and the divorce with his mother led him to an eternal flight from reality. His facades are still an attempt to impress his father as if nothing has changed, hoping that by raising enough money he can be restored to his previous situation. Despite always trying to appear in his thirties, the character remains trapped in a childhood that Spielberg knows how to tell very well.

Of course, none of this would hold up without the right actor. And DiCaprio was more than that. He was at that perfect point between young star and adult actor, being able to cover the two main periods of Abagnale’s life convincingly. His acting talent was also impressively mature, and Spielberg brings out the best in him with splendid direction. A perfect adult film with commercial ambitions that are sorely lacking todaywhich makes us appreciate it even more today.