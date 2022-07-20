Sofia Vergara is working on a new Netflix miniseries

For several years, the Colombian actress Sofía Vergara has been in charge of making a recognized career in Hollywood and multiple international audiovisual productions. The series ‘Modern Family’ has been one of the projects that has brought greater recognition and respect to the woman from Barranquilla, since since 2009 the woman from Barranquilla has starred in the series. In addition, she has been nominated multiple times for Emmy, Golden Globe and Satellite awards.

In the last few hours it became known, thanks to publications made by Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter, that Netflix is ​​preparing a new series about Colombian drug trafficker Griselda Blanco, who died in 2012 and took over the monopoly of drug trafficking from Colombia. to the United States during the 1970s. Sofía Vergara will be developing the leading role of the series and will also have the role of executive producer.

For a couple of years Sofia has decided to venture into the business of the film industry from another perspective and this series is added to the projects in which Vergara will be contributing part of the necessary investment to materialize the production.

“Griselda Blanco was a great character whose ruthless yet resourceful tactics allowed her to rule a billion dollar empire. years before many of the most notorious male capos that we know so much”, said ‘La Toti’ in statements granted to the Variety media outlet. The production and direction team will also include the talent that worked on the production of the renowned series ‘Narcos’.

So far it has been known that the series will go on the market with the title of ‘Griselda’, the series will have 6 chapters in its first season and each of them will last 50 minutes. The information revealed so far indicates that the locations and the filming of the series will take place in Colombian territory and in the next few days the creative team will be arriving in the country to finalize the necessary details for the recordings.

Meanwhile, details about the rest of the cast that will be working on this new Netflix production are unknown. The Colombian actress, Sofía Vergara, will also be working hand in hand with other projects such as ‘Koati’, an animated film that children in Latin America will soon be able to enjoy. More information about the release date of the ‘Griselda’ series is expected in the coming months.