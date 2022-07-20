she changed her way of seeing beauty by being a mom

The renowned actress Cameron Diaz walked away from the cameras and the world of cinema, in 2014, because she wanted to dedicate herself to her personal and family life. Some time later, she had a girl thanks to the surrogacy method. Now, the former model has been able to dedicate herself fully to her family.

Together with her husband, Benji Madden, a member of the band Good Charlotte, and Raddix, her daughter, they have opted for a quiet life, enjoying that they can live thanks to the years they worked when they were young.

In addition, Diaz is the owner and founder of a wine brand called Avaline, so she continues to work hard, yes, away from the cameras. However, being a mother has been the most demanding role to date.

Cameron Díaz and her life after becoming a mother

In a recent interview, the woman told how being a mother has helped her detach herself from Hollywood’s “toxic thoughts” related to beauty and being a woman.

According to the actress, motherhood has helped her strengthen her self-esteem and accept herself as she is, regardless of her age: “The last thing I think about every day, maybe not at all during the day, is my appearance » confessed the retired actress on Michelle Visage’s ‘Rule Breakers’ podcast.

She added: “Women who have children my daughter’s age are literally like 20 years younger than me. It’s interesting because I’m not there. And that’s totally fine. But I want to feel vital for my daughter.”

Pressured to meet beauty expectations

In addition, she also acknowledged that as a young star she felt pressured to meet Hollywood’s beauty expectations. Now, she wants to relate to her body and what it looks like in a different way.

“I don’t want it to be about how I look… My body is strong, my body is capable. Why treat him cruelly if he has brought me here? ”, Explained Cameron Díaz.

Although she knows that she is a fairly old new mother, her interest is to be able to make the most of her healthy body and be an energetic mother to her little girl.

