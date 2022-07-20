Shakira forgets Piqué, the sensational indiscretion: “Seen with her new boyfriend”

The separation of Shakira and Piqué is definitely the news of gossip of the summer of 2022. Their love story was wrecked after 12 years of life together. The end of their love has shocked the world, but the indiscretions that accompanied the news continue to hold ground in Spain and after the betrayals of Piquefor which it is assumed that the story is over, here it is Shakira seems to have already forgotten the Barcelona defender. According to the Spanish media, the Colombian pop star was spotted in the company of new boyfriend.

According to the Iberian tabloids and not the Colombian singer and the Spanish footballer could have come to the separation following some betrayals of the footballer with regard to the historical partner, indiscretion not confirmed or denied by the directly concerned. But there is more, because it is also rumored that the two were actually one open couple in fact e Gerard Piqué he would have reacted with amazement to the choice of Shakira to get away from him. A turnaround that of the Latin-pop star towards the footballer or just the inclusion of one new flame?

Doubts about the second hypothesis begin to creep into the minds of gossip fans, especially after the latest indiscretion that leaks from Spain. Shakirain fact, apparently, it would have been sighted with a charming non-popular boy, in the middle of a vacation spent with the children of the ex-Gerard Piqué, Milan and Sasha.

The two new lovebirds would have been caught while entertaining in one surfing session. Shakira and Gerard Piqué they never married and it seems that it was the singer who did not want the big step on the altar, however after the breakup they are forced to agree together an agreement for the protection of the children. A point of balance between the two vip parents that seems difficult to achieve. Apparently, according to Spanish rumors, Shakira she would be ready to return to her life a You love me and to take the children away with him, a choice that the ex-partner would be totally against, as Gerard Piqué would not look favorably on the distance of children from Catalonia where they were born and raised.

But with the advent of Shakira’s new flame, who knows if the pop star will retrace her steps and stay in Europe to fully enjoy the new love story with the new mysterious companion.