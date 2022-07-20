Selena Gomez, the new look leaves the fans speechless | Never seen like this

Selena Gomez’s new look left everyone speechless. The singer and actress had never seen herself like this, look.

The famous star americana charmed everyone with a change that no one would ever expect. Have you seen what did he do?

One of the most loved names in the international star system is precisely that of Selena Gomez. Singer, actress and so on and so forth, the famous artist took her first steps in the world of show when he was still very young. Over the years the Gomez has come a long way, winning the hearts of millions of fan scattered in every corner of the planet with his own voice unmistakable and his beauty really very special. Not only! The star has often ended up in the crosshairs of the gossip both for his relations with famous people both for his own Health problems that he never wanted to hide. Today everyone knows the talented actress and singer Selena Gomezbut you have seen her new look? The fans were stunned, look.

Born in Grand Prairie in 1992, Selena Gomez today she is one of the most requested artists ever. She became very famous thanks to the TV series Wizards of Waverlytoday Selena she has become a woman aware of her own talent not only as an actress but also as a singer. In fact, there are not a few tracks of success who have seen the Gomez in the role of the undisputed protagonist. Among these stand out Taki Taki with Ozuna, Dj Snake And Cardi B, Baila Conmigo with Rauw Alejandro, Let Somebody Go together with Coldplay and many others. But you have seeing what Gomez did? This time it’s about his appearance, look.

The celebrated artist left everyone breathless with a change of look truly amazing. Since its inception, the public has learned about the Gomez with its bushy long brown hair up to the shoulders. Over the years, however, the talented Selena she grew up and, with her, hers too style. Several time ago, in fact, the singer decided to drastically change hers imagesaying goodbye to long hair and preferring a helmet neater. Recently the Gomez she decided to shorten her hair further, bringing it well above her shoulders, and to add a light one bangs which enhances even more his already very particular features.

Have you seen the new look of the famous actress and singer Selena Gomez?