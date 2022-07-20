Selena Gomez says she is “happier” after being away from social media for 4 years: “It makes me feel normal”

Selena Gomez has revealed that she is ‘infinitely happier’ after moving away from social media for more than four years, confessing that this makes her feel ‘normal’.

Selena Gomez has been fighting for years in defense of mental health and the right to be “different“: the American singer, actress and entrepreneur has revealed that she feels”infinitely better“after being away from social media for more than four consecutive years.

Gomez just celebrated the launch of her media company, Wondermind, along with her two co-founders, her mother Mandy Teefey and colleague and mental health activist Daniella Pierson. The new platform aims to be a free resource to help users achieve their mental well-being.

The 29-year-old, who has opened up multiple times about the bipolar disorder she was diagnosed with in 2020, says she wants to use her experiences as a channel to help others, particularly regarding social media toxicity. “I haven’t been on the Internet for four and a half years“the star said during a Good Morning America interview.”It completely changed my life. I am infinitely happier. I am more present, I connect more with people. It makes me feel normal“.

“I can’t believe my current mental condition, I’m fine and I just owe it to being away from social media, it’s not normal for us to be exposed to that world on a daily basis“, said Selena Gomez, before discussing her diagnosis related to bipolar disorder:”I started having a relationship with myself. I think that’s the best part of this diagnosis. I’ve probably never been so happy in my life. ”