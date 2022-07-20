Screening of the film “Mars Attack” by Tim Burton in the “Cultura a Les Bassetes” cycle in Dénia. Events. Cultural agenda Dénia, Xàbia…La Marina Alta
When:
July 20, 2022 at 10:30 p.m.
2022-07-20T22:30:00+02:00
2022-07-20T22:45:00+02:00
Where:
Bassetes Park
Denia
For ages above 7.
“Mars Attack”
Directed by: Tim Burton
USA, 1996, 106 min.
Screenplay: Jonathan Gems
Music: Danny Elfman
Cinematography: Peter Suschitzky
Cast: Jack Nicholson, Glenn Close, Annette Bening, Pierce Brosnan, Danny DeVito, Martin Short, Michael J. Fox, Sarah Jessica Parker, Lisa Marie, Lukas Haas, Natalie Portman, Tom Jones,
Genre: Science Fiction, Comedy, Alien Parody.
Synopsis: Parody of the science fiction films of the 50s. Some flying saucers from Mars fly over all the capitals of the world. The population, terrified, waits to know their intentions. To the president of the United States, his scientific adviser assures him that they will be absolutely peaceful. However, his military advisers advise him to annihilate the Martians before it is too late. (FILMAFFINITY)
Awards: 1996. Satellite Awards: 4 nominations including Best Comedy Actor
