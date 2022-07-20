Ryan Gosling wants to play Ghost Rider in the MCU movies: fans support him | Entertainment Cinema and Series

The famous already has other projects on the door such as ‘Wolfman’, ‘The Fall Guy’, ‘The Actor’ and ‘Project Hail Mary’, which would be released in the following years.

Ryan Gosling spoke about the rumors about his integration into the MCU and denied that it would be Nova

Ryan is one of the many actors who, according to his fans, would be perfect to join the MCU and although there are still no accurate plans about it, he has already expressed his opinion on the subject.

For a few days, Gosling has been promoting his new action film ‘The Gray Man’ by attending various premieres and, of course, giving interviews to various media.

Although in the latter he focuses on answering questions about his most recent project, he has also talked about other topics, such as his interest in the MCU.

There has long been speculation online that the 41-year-old actor could be Nova, a Marvel superhero who is given the powers of an alien named Rhomann Dey to replace him in the rank of Nova Prime after the destruction of his world.

During an interview with MTV News on July 19, 2022, Gosling quickly denied this rumor, but revealed that he was looking forward to the call to be a superhero in particular.

“I don’t know anything about Nova, if that’s what you’re going to ask me. It doesn’t matter. I wasn’t up to it. I’m waiting for the call from Captain Canada,” was his statement.

However, it seems that Ryan commented on it as a joke referring to his country of origin, because although there is a Captain Canada, which was created in the 70s, it is not part of the Marvel universe.

It didn’t take long for his fans to get excited about it and support him, even if it was just a little joke.

Ryan Gosling wants to be the new Ghost Rider in the MCU

But that’s not all, because the protagonist of ‘La La Land’ also seriously added that he is interested in a character from the graphic novels and that is Ghost Rider.

It is important to remember that the first actor to bring him to life, in an unsuccessful way in 2007, was Nicolas Cage. In fact, her set partner was Eva Mendes under the character of Roxanne Simpson, so if she achieved her dream it would be a great plus for the actress to repeat this role, since Ryan and Eva are a couple in real life.

Netizens created fan arts of Ryan Gosling as Ghost Rider

Again, his followers made an appearance on networks where they approved Ryan to be this motorcyclist engulfed in flames.

“I thought about it many years ago and it would be amazing to see him in this role”, “It’s just perfect, it suits him”, “Gosling as Ghost Rider? Yes please”, or “Ryan Gosling as Ghost Rider… There are people who does not agree but I do see it” are just some opinions on social networks.

The idea seemed to please Internet users who have even created various Gosling fanarts such as Johnny Blaze, the man who gives his soul to Satan to save his father’s life and who at night undergoes a transformation that gives him supernatural powers. .

It only remains to wait for Marvel’s response to this request and if it is heard, in a few years we could see Ryan Gosling in a more daring role that will surely give him great success due to his acting ability.