Ryan Gosling stars in the spy movie “The Gray Man”

In the new Netflix movie NFLX.O, “The Gray Man”the character of Ryan Gosling he jokes saying his name is Six because 007 had already occupied it.

The movie is a big budget thriller and full of effects in the spirit of an adventure of James Bond from Netflix Inc. and the film’s directors hope the film, which begins airing Friday, will launch the company’s own long-running spy series.

Gosling plays Sierra Sixa former inmate released from jail by the CIA in exchange for serving on a secret program.

“I’ve always wanted to do a action movieGosling told Reuters. “Action was my first love. It made me fall in love with cinema in the first place. It took me a minute to get there and find the right one.”

“The Gray Man” is based on a Mark Greaney novel and directed by Joe and Anthony Russothe brothers who directed the Marvel mega-piece “Avengers: Endgame”.

The Russos said Netflix allowed them to bring their full vision to the screen. “The Gray Man” it was filmed on seven locations in different parts of the world, from Azerbaijan to Croatia to France.

“We wanted to be very ambitious with this film”Anthony Russo said. “It is difficult to shoot action. It’s expensive to shoot action, and Netflix was open to this level of ambition.”

The film includes nine great action sequencesincluding a lengthy shootout in a public square in Prague.

“It was a real litmus test for me, as it was my first action movieGosling said.

Reaction from film critics has been mixed. See you Monday, “The Gray Man” It had a 52% positive rating among the reviews collected on the Rotten Tomatoes website. The public was more enthusiastic, with 89% of comments on the website giving it a thumbs up.

