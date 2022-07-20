Ryan Gosling Shares His “Wife” Eva Mendes’s Reaction To His Photo As Ken In The Barbie Movie

Ryan Gosling was asked in The One Show what his “wife” Eva Mendes thought of the images of him as Ken.

Gosling will appear as the iconic doll in the upcoming movie Barbie, starring opposite Margot Robbie. The film, directed by Greta Gerwig of little womenfeatures an all-star cast that includes America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Saoirse Ronan, Ncuti Gatwa and Will Ferrell.

In June, photos of Gosling’s character were posted online, setting off a Twitter storm. They showed the star of La La Land with bleached blonde hair, a spray tan, and ripped abs.

During his participation in The One Show on Tuesday (July 19), Gosling was asked if he thought the picture would become “the most relevant on the planet,” to which the actor replied, “No, I didn’t.”

He was then asked what his “wife” Eva Mendes thought of his character Ken. However, although the couple have been together since 2011, they are not believed to be married despite various reports over the years that claimed they had married in secret.

Gosling brushed off the comment, replying, “She’s been very supportive. She is supporting my ‘Kenergy’. She started a hashtag, That’s My Ken [Ese es mi Ken]which meant a lot to me.”

Ryan Gosling came out on ‘The One Show’ (BBC)

The actor kept quiet about other details about the film, but did make a joke about the new movie he was promoting: “You know, I could tell you that The Gray Man It would be Ken’s favorite movie.”

The Gray Manof the directors of Avengers: Infinity War Y end gameAnthony and Joe Russo, will premiere on Netflix on Friday (July 22).

Barbie It will be released in theaters on July 21, 2023.