Ryan Gosling is Ken in live-action Barbie movie

After Warner Bros Pictures released the first image of actress Margot Robbie characterized as the Barbie doll in the film live action of the same name, on June 15, 2022 showed the first image of what Ryan Gosling will look like playing Ken.

Starring margot robbie and with Ryan Gosling playing the character Kenthe movie Barbie (Greta Gerwig, 2023)which will take to the cinema in live action the story of the most popular doll in the world, is one of the most anticipated productions in Hollywood. Its premiere is scheduled for july 2023.

Just on April 26, 2022, Warner Bros. Pictures published the first image of actress Margot Robbie characterized as Barbie. But what about the rest of the cast and what is known about the tape?

Ryan Gosling as Ken

The role of Barbie's boyfriend will fall to the Canadian actor. Unlike the Margot Robbie case, it took Warner Bros Pictures longer to release a picture of what Gosling's character will look like in the film. Therefore, media and fans they were able to get an idea thanks to some images of the actor that were captured in March 2022.

In the images, the actor is seen walking through the streets and wearing a cap. However, under Ryan Gosling's cap it can be seen that the actor sports a blonder hair dye than usual, a tone that matches that of the Ken doll.

Finally, the June 15, 2022 Warner Bros Pictures revealed the first image of Ryan Gosling characterized as Ken for Barbie.

LGBT+ representation on film Barbie

It is worth mentioning that the cast of Barbie will have LGBT+ representation. Also announced for the film is the participation of Kate McKinnon, openly lesbian actress Known for her appearances on the show Saturday night Live and in the series Big Gay Sketch Show.

The rest of the cast that will accompany Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken make up America Ferrera and Simu Liu. Also, the direction will be in charge of Greta Gerwig.

Gerwig is the director of acclaimed films such as Ladybird Y little women. In addition to this, the acting resumes of Margot Robbie (Suicide Squad, Birds of Prey, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Ryan Gosling (La La Land, Drive, Diary of a Passion) suggest that the film of Barbie in format live action it will really be a quality tape. For now, there is no confirmed date for the premiere of the film. Nevertheless, it is known that it will hit theaters in 2023.

What do you expect from the performances of Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken in this film?

With information from Time, fashion Y Who