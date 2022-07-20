romantic and old fashioned but with potential

The one who was the highest paid actress on television during her time as Gloria in modern-family sells one of his mansions in California for 19.6 million dollars. Sofia Vergara He puts it up for sale for almost double the original price for which he bought it in 2014, 10.6 million dollars, not counting the reform works and improvements he carried out on the house. By putting it up for sale, we have been able to take a closer look at the interiors of this Mediterranean-style house so characteristic of Los Angeles.

The reason for this decision could be due to the fact that in 2020 she bought another home (also Italian-inspired) with her husband, the actor. joe manganiello in a nearby neighborhood for $26 million. Two years later, the renovation works of this new house come to an end, so it would be time to sell the old one.

The mansion, of Mediterranean style in its Italian aspect, has a type of decoration that we could call romantic and in cream color with golden details that its exterior façade already anticipates next to the entrance patio. With a perhaps somewhat outdated interior design, we also see the enormous potential of this enormous mansion. Vegetation, white walls and balconies make up the aesthetics of an architectural style that triumphs among celebrities who live in Hollywood.

The wooden floors and high ceilings with moldings and exposed beams are repeated in the seven bedrooms and eleven bathrooms that the property has. To complete this romantic Mediterranean aesthetic, which makes us think of a summer villa in the south of France or the Italian coast, the house connects its two floors through a spiral staircase. Leisure and relaxation also take place in the mansion, and these rooms are joined by a wine cellar, a cinema room, a gym and a garden with a swimming pool, spa and outdoor barbecue.