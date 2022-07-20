‘Roar’, the roar of Nicole Kidman

Maria Estevez The Angels Updated: 04/13/2022 3:42 p.m.

Women roar for their existence in the new anthology series of Apple TV + roar, where the female mind is explored. This month marks the 50th anniversary of the release of the feminist anthem ‘I Am Woman’ and Nicole Kidman celebrates it by producing a series that allows her to continue digging into complex stories about women while ensuring that they reach the screen by taking creative and business control. . Kidman lives dedicated to the cause of women and only accepts projects that feed that passion. In the first frame of ‘Roar’, the Australian eats a photograph and marks the passage to a narration that chains a tonality full of black humor.

Based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern, the series is the first of Glow creators Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive’s deal with Apple TV+.

Their writing talents have allowed them to hire an all-star cast that includes Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart and Kara Hayward. “This series is unlike any we’ve done before because each episode tells a different story. We decided not to establish it as a normal series, but rather we allowed ourselves to improvise. We had a lot of prep work and a lot of surprise elements that we were forced to figure out on the fly,” said Flahive.

‘Roar’ offers an insightful, moving and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today. With a unique combination of magical realism, domestic settings, professionals unable to manage their familiar spaces, and futuristic worlds, these eight stories reflect the dilemmas of ordinary women in an accessible, yet surprising way. The way each of them emerges from their respective journeys speaks to the resilience that exists within themselves and all women. What happens in ‘Roar’ is anything but usual. “Each episode is different. Yet in each one there is black humor, drama, horror, intrigue, and plenty of commentary on the female experience. It is a unique series. I had never read or seen anything like it before and that was part of the pleasure of working on this project, “revealed the actress Alison Brie, whom viewers will remember from the series ‘Glow’. Ahern’s novel is a strong feminist collection of wildly varied and imaginative stories.

“For me, each character shows us a collection of snapshots at a certain moment in existence. The fact of being able to bring out the humor in those moments is the most fascinating thing that I have had to interpret in my career. I had never done black comedy and I liked the challenge, “he said. Cynthia Erivo. Her character is that of a mother harassed by guilt. “She is going through a lot: motherhood, work life, marriage. All that generates guilt, “admitted the singer.

Mensch and Flahive have already proven their ability to weave compelling female-centric narratives. This time, they choose an anthology that, at times, is reminiscent of Black Mirror. «Certainly, my character is a declaration of intentions against violence. I believe that no matter how a woman lives her life or what kind of person she is, violence is never a valid responseBrie confessed.

With ‘Roar’, Apple continues adding anthologies after the success of ‘Little America’. “These types of projects are wonderful. It allowed me to go back to work because it was my return to filming after Covid and I was afraid of being on a set sharing my space with other people. Sometimes I was disoriented. In the end, it was wonderful to feel the creative energy shoulder to shoulder in the trenches. Returning to work is always more rewarding when you have a reward. Returning to acting after the pandemic was very meaningful to me and working with this team made this whole experience very special, “concluded Merrit Weber.

