Roar, the ‘rare’ series in which Nicole Kidman eats photos

Nicole Kidman participates in Roar the Apple TV+ series with independent chapters full of mystery and fantasy.

Roar It is the new bet of Apple TV +. And the new series Nicole Kidman, an actress who increasingly stars in productions for payment platforms. In this case, we are before un crossing of Amazing Stories Y BlackMirrorwith eight chapters starring women. We count that each of them goes.

THE GIRL WHO LOVED HORSES

A twist to the typical stories of the West. In a time when the Law was not respected, a girl (Fivel Stewart) embarks on an adventure to avenge his father’s death.

In this search, he will have a very puritanical girl (Kara Hayward) at his side, and, in front of him, an undesirable (Alfred Molina) whom both girls manage to soften with arguments that touch their morals.

THE WOMAN WHO FOUND BITES ON THE SKIN

Being a mother and returning to work is a challenge for many women who do not have the necessary support and who, sometimes, feel guilty for leaving the newborn at home.

In this story, the protagonist (Cynthia Erivo) is an executive who begins to suffer in his body the consequences of that painfacing many situations where men do not help in any way.

THE WOMAN PLACED ON A SHELF

Like a trophy the partner of a top model (Betty Gilpin) places his girlfriend on a shelf. A situation so absurd that it gives rise to a terrifying story in which there are moments of musical, comedy and, above all, a unique performance by its protagonist, between surprise and resignation.

THE WOMAN WHO EATS PHOTOGRAPHS

Nicole Kidman is the star of this series. And his interpretive display of great dramatic intensity is impressive in a chapter that speaks of the fragility of emotional ties, of memory and, above all, of love. That her character eats photographs to remember her past should be understood as an excuse to talk about all of the above.

THE GIRL WHO RETURNED HER HUSBAND

Imagine a world in which husbands could go back and change them for another when you want? That’s how unique this parable is about relationships in which one gives everything… and the other party gets carried away by monotony.

THE WOMAN WHO SOLVED HER OWN MURDER

Allison Brie (Glow) shines in the funniest chapter of this series. Rebecca, her character, is a girl who appears murdered in the middle of the forest. as if she were Ghostshe is present throughout the investigation, trying to communicate with the living none other than to, as the title says, solve his murder.

Sexism and an alert about social isolation make up the plot of this story.

THE WOMAN WHO FEED A DUCK

Elisa (Merritt Wever) is a young woman with a disastrous love life who spends her mornings in a park where there are ducks. Everything changes the moment one of these animals starts talking to her (yes, how they hear it) and pronounce sentences of a depth that would surprise the most enlightened. A duck ‘more human’ than humans.

THE WOMAN WHO DISAPPEARED

Wanda is a young writer who has just published a best-selling book. She is black andHe knows what it means to suffer racism in small details of his private life.

But he could never imagine what’s in store for him when an editorial group decides to turn his novel into a movie. controlling his life to unsuspected limits. And with the virtual reality as something that does not understand ethical limits.