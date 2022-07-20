Reese Witherspoon’s uncanny resemblance to her daughter and her recognized addiction

She is one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood. At 45 years old, reese witherspon It can not only boast of being one of the most demanded in the film industry, but also the richest in the world, since it recently sold 72 percent of its production company, Hello Sunshine, for 760 million dollars,

Laura Jeanne Reese Witherspoon was born on March 22, 1976 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Her parents were in healthcare. Her mother Betty was a nurse and her father John was a military doctor. She is married to Jim Toth and is the mother of a large family. Ava, Deacon and Tennessee complete the family. The two oldest are children from her relationship with Ryan Phillippe, whom she married in 1997 and separated nine years later.

With the eldest, Ava, he bears a striking resemblance. According to the photos shared by the actress on social networks, Ava and Reese are like two peas in a pod.

In an interview granted to Interview, the actress confessed that she suffered anxiety attacks during the filming of Wild (Alma Salvaje, in Spain) in which Reese recounts her own experience crossing more than 1,000 kilometers alone along the Pacific Massif Trail . “I had panic attacks for three weeks before I started,” the interpreter said. “There was the issue of nudity, sexuality and drug use, but also having to be alone on camera without other actors.”

“There were probably 25 days of shooting where I didn’t have any other actors opposite me. It was just me, the camera and the backpack. He told me: ‘Is this really going to be that boring?’”, explained the actress.

In addition, Witherspoon admits that she suffers from an addiction: she is passionate about coffee. “My husband gets mad at me, he always tells me I drink too much coffee. I try to drink just two cups in the morning and that’s it, but by 4pm I’m so tired. I drink more when I am at home with my children. At 4 in the afternoon all I want to do is lie down and take a nap. So I think: ‘I need coffee!’