Reese Witherspoon will become the richest actress in the world

Reese witherspoon never ceases to amaze. ‘Corseted’ in roles of dumb blonde, the interpreter has once again knocked down this Hollywood ‘myth’ with a business masterstroke. An action that has made her the richest actress in the world, all thanks to her keen eye for her business, which, once again, has brought her considerable profits. And it is that, although her career as her actress continues ‘in crescendo’, her facet as her producer has made her one of the most important businesswomen on the audiovisual scene today.

The protagonist of ‘Big little lies’ has achieved this milestone after selling part of his production company, Hello Sunshine, for a whopping 900 million dollars (more than 765 million euros). With this sale, and according to Forbes, the interpreter’s fortune is estimated at 340 million dollars (289 million euros). Despite this business, Reese will continue to be part of the team at the company she founded in 2016.

She herself has echoed the news on her social networks where she has sent a message to her followers: «I started Hello Sunshine to change the way women are viewed in the media.. In recent years, we have seen this goal prosper through books, television, movies and digital platforms », he begins by saying.

“Today we are taking a big step forward By partnering with Blackstone, something that will allow us to tell even more entertaining, impactful and illuminating stories about the lives of women around the world. I couldn’t be more excited for all this means for our future,” she continues.

And the post ends with a statement of intent: «I am committed to continuing to create opportunities for filmmakers, authors and creators from all backgrounds tell their stories in their own way and reach more audiences. I am so proud of the team that has brought us this far, and I am thrilled to be able to grow a company that is committed to helping us empower women.”

The buyers are none other than two partners, Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs –an executive from Tik Tok and another from Disney-, backed, according to the ‘Wall Street Journal’, by the capital fund of the investment bank Blackstone. Despite this purely business change, Hello Sunshine is still active with numerous projects on the table.

This waiting to premiere the second season of ‘The Morning Show’, the series starring Witherspoon herself with Jennifer Aniston, and is preparing to shoot ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ for Apple TV+ and starring Julia Roberts. In addition to ‘The Scratch’ for Netflix, with Zoe Saldana in the lead role. But it is also pending to produce the third installment of ‘A very legal blonde’