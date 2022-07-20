Reese Witherspoon becomes the richest actress in the world

– Reese Witherspoon has become the richest actress in the world after selling the production company Hello Sunshinewhich he founded in 2016. The buyer is an anonymous entertainment company backed by Wall Street investment firm Blackstone Group.

The myth of the dumb blonde that Reese Witherspoon herself fed in her first films has fallen dramatically. At 45, the actress from New Orleans, remembered for her characters as an innocent girl, the typical girl next doorhas left everyone stunned with his millionaire operation.

of the creative machinery of Hello Sunshine There are series, movies, children’s content, television programs and podcasts. Among her most successful creations is her reading club, an idea born from the actress’s literary hobby.

The club has more than two million followers on Instagram and is in its 54th edition. All of her books have been chosen by her and are always written by or starring women. From her book club, 30 books have entered the newspaper’s bestseller list. The New York Times.

The actress will continue to hold at least 18% of her shares, as announced by the magazine Forbesand the new investors are Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, former Disney and Tik Tok executives.

“I am deeply proud of the team that brought us to this incredible moment. And I am thrilled to be working with Blackstone, Kevin and Tom to grow a next-generation media company. They are committed to helping our mission to empower women and girls.” people celebrating them,” Witherspoon posted on Instagram.

“It will allow us to tell more stories about global women that entertain, shock and illuminate. I couldn’t be more excited about what this means for our future,” the actress visibly pleased.

According to the newspaper The New York Times, Financial details have not yet been confirmed, but sources indicate that the producer of A very legal blonde It has been sold for an approximate amount of 900 million dollars (760 million euros).

The winner of the Oscar for best actress in 2006 for her role in walk the line she started her company because she couldn’t find scripts or roles designed for women. Since then, they have produced hits like the second season of the HBO series Big Little Lies or the Amazon series Little Fires Everywhere.

But the interpreter has decided not to completely leave her production company since she has only sold approximately half of it, which has given her about 120 million net dollars (100 million euros), according to what the media has reported. The Wall Street Journal.

In addition to her earnings as a producer, Reese Witherspoon is a billionaire for her work. The actress does not charge less than a million dollars per episode of a series, a much higher figure if it is a movie, so it is not surprising that she has become the richest actress in the world, with a fortune of 400 million dollars (340 million euros) to which is added the amount won in this last agreement.

Between roles in series, movies and managing her reading club, the declared feminist Reese Witherspoon, positioned in favor of the movement me too has been classified as one of the 100 most influential women in the world, according to the April edition of the magazine Time.