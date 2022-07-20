Real Madrid: Madrid’s tour begins after a day and a half without a shower or change of clothes

DLet’s say if this were a song by Amaral the verses would have to be like this: “As Nicolas Cage [el de verdad, no el que se col en el palco del Bernabu] in Leaving Las Vegascome on, Rivero, to losing the suitcase…”. Because after avoiding several misfortunes from Madrid that is what happened to us to ngel (hereinafter River) yam upon landing in Nevada.

Already at night, for some things and for others after almost 24 hours of travel, the City of Sin was only because of the slot machines that greet you when you get off the plane and the neon lights anywhere. The rest, our charming hotel, with one of those pools that in the movies wake up with a dead man floating, and a pizzeria for dinner. We don’t stop laughing because life is like that with River, but we also don’t stop thinking about when and where to become people.

We did it, on a local recommendation, the next morning at a Ross. Although we hope to recover the bags in Los Angeles, we buy a lot of clothes and quite expensive: pay, or we trust that too, American Airlines. Earlier we had eaten a breakfast that would have thrilled Homer Simpson and then, showered and changed, we left for California.

River drove, rescuing his memories of Route 66, because I forgot the license (this does not surprise anyone, least of all my family) at home. After four hours of endless straight and desert, throwing miles and crossing California from east to west, we finally planted in Los Angeles. I write it fast and smiling, but in the last stretch It was not hard for us to imagine ourselves in the gutter, without a drop of gasoline. Again to the stick.

In the afternoon we cover the arrival of Real Madrid at The Beverly Hills Hotel, with Arancha Rodríguez (COPE) and Javi Herrez (SER) next to. I was sorry that no player stopped to sign jerseys and print how people react to the MARCA microphone. And I go to bed thinking how special it is that so many miles from the room they talk to me about The Four Amigos Podcast. Good night here… and good morning in Spain.