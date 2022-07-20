Places have been eliminated for medical students in high-risk areas: UACh – El Heraldo de Juárez

The director of the Faculty of Medicine of the Autonomous University of Chihuahua, Luis Carlos Hinojos Gallardo, reported that what the secretary of health notified is that vacancies have been eliminated in recent days, after being considered high risk, so that the places are no longer going to be offered, which was one of the requests.

Hinojos Gallardo emphasized that this decision does not mean that the communities are left without medical service, since these places have basic doctors, which is why he stressed that students are what will not be sent.

“Those who recently had to relocate were the students who were assigned to San Juanito, municipality of Bocoyna, however they were not in that town at any time, since their service began in August,” explained the professor.

He added that the health secretary supported the UACH to relocate 2 vacancies in places where they are not at risk, since the Mexican Institute of Social Security did not agree to the relocation of 6 vacancies, because its regulations prevent it.

“We understand that after the violent events recorded in San Juanito, there is fear among the students, that is why the family is taken into account. We had until recently,” he added.

➡️ Receive the most relevant news from Chihuahua, Juárez and Parral directly to your email. Subscribe to our Newsletter!

“We really had San Juanito as a good place, however, after recent events, fear grew among the students,” concluded the Director of the Faculty of Medicine.