Outcry against Spielberg for underestimating the actors of ‘The Squid Game’

No one is safe from being put to broth on social networks: not even Steve Spielberg. And we don’t say it because of quarrels and tantrums in the film Twitter Spanish, but because of the adverse reaction that the director has aroused for having branded the interpreters of The squid game.

According to The Independent, the controversy triggered some statements by Spielberg (collected by Deadline) in which the filmmaker congratulated Netflix for showing that content can succeed even if its performers are not popular. “Now unknown people can star in miniseries or movies,” Spielberg said. And he added: “The Squid Game has changed the rules for all of us.”

According to the same source, the networks turned to contradict Spielberg. Reminding him, for example, that the cast of the series includes Lee Jung-jae one of the biggest stars in Korean cinema.

“Unknown? They are some of the most famous actors in Korea,” says one tweeter. Other voices criticize Spielberg’s alleged arrogance with phrases like “Another American thinking the world revolves around him.”

It is clear that Spielberg’s words were not intended to offend, but rather were a criticism of Hollywood’s obsession with filling its products with familiar faces. Now, having documented a little about the squid game (or having qualified his statements so as not to underestimate the popularity of his interpreters) would have been very good for him.