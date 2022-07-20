Ordiales, main candidate to replace Torrado

Jaime Ordiales is the main candidate to become the new director of National Teams of Mexicovacant site Gerardo Torrado after his dismissal last week after the failures of the Women’s and Sub 20 representatives, teams that did not qualify for the World Cup or the Olympic Games.

Nevertheless, ordinals He still has a pending task before leaving his position at La Noria: tie up the third celestial reinforcement, who must be a central defender (they are now looking for the Brazilian market). And it is that this is the place where the Machine is suffering in this contest and where the Uruguayan coach, Diego Aguirre, has placed special emphasis on reinforcing.

That’s how he agreed ordinals with Victor Velazquez, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Cooperative. That is why the arrival of ordinals al Tri is expected to be until next August, once it has completed that pending mission in Blue Crossafter the arrival of the attackers, the Uruguayan Gonzalo Carneiro and the Argentine Rodolfo Rotondi.

ordinals came to the Machine to take the place he left Alvaro Davilawho in command of Blue Cross got the ninth star of the cement group. Under the management of ordinals, John Reynosoa Peruvian helmsman who gave the Celestes said League title, left the team’s ranks precisely because of differences with the still leader.

