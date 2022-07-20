No flour! Lemon mug cake, with this recipe you can prepare it easily, quickly and deliciously

The mug cake whatever its flavor (although the most popular is chocolate or vanilla) it is usually a delicious ancient dessert that was created to enjoy a little taste of flavor in a matter of minutes and its preparation is based on a mixture of ingredients in a cup and then let it cook with the help of the microwave oven.

As it is one of the favorite desserts to replicate in a matter of minutes, this time the chef Israel Aretxiga (@israelaretxiga) in his participation in the radio program of Sergio Sarmiento and Lupita Juarez shared a rich recipe to make a delicious lemon mug cake.

And you will see that having a flavor option that can be made in a matter of minutes, after having the ingredients ready and following a couple of extremely simple steps, is one of the best recipes to enjoy that appetizer after the meal. Here you can know how to prepare this delicious flourless lemon mug cake.

Ingredients:

1 egg

1 tbsp of flour of oats

of oats 1 splash of vegetable oil

3 tbsp powdered milk

Lemon zest, to taste

The juice of half a lemon

Preparation

It is worth mentioning that although the ingredients contain flour of oatmeal, remember that this food is not one, but rather it is an option to make desserts without this culinary element and replace it with something healthier that contains the properties of this classic cereal.

In a mug that can be heated in the microwave, beat the egg, the sugar and the lemon zest, then pour the dash of oil and the lemon juice, mix very well.

Sift the flour of oatmeal with the powdered milk and add to the mixture, beat very well and take the cup with half of the mixture to avoid spills in the microwave, program for a minute and a half.

Check that it is ready by poking it with a toothpick and if it comes out clean it will be an indicator that it will be perfect, if not you can leave a few more minutes in the microwave. Now the time has come to enjoy a delicious lemon mug cake with the simple recipe chef Israel Aretxiga shared this time.