Nintendo creates benefits system for employees with LGBTQ+ couples

Between April 2020 and March 2021, Nintendo had 87 million annual game users; while between April 2018 and March 2019 it had reported only 36 million.

Now Nintendo wants to change the game and provide inclusion within its company, even though same-sex marriages are not recognized under Japanese law.

That is how nintendo japan They have begun to grant couples from the LGBTQ+ community the same benefits and employment benefits as heterosexual unions.

Although many countries have slowly legalized same-sex marriages in recent years, others like Japan have not yet made progress in public policies that promote this right to members of the LGBTQ+ community, so the decision to extend benefits or recognition to their members lies with the companies. This is the case of Nintendo Japan, which has announced that it plans to support the partners of its employees through a partnership system.

Nintendo Japan announced its new employment policy that gives same-sex marriages the same benefits as their straight counterparts.

Nintendo, a platform with more than 100 million users

Nintendo has revealed that it now has over 100 million users playing the game a year. The company shared the new milestone as part of its fiscal year financial results for the period ending March 2022. The results show that annual game users have grown steadily over the past few years.

The company’s earnings also reveal that Nintendo shipped 4.11 million Switch consoles between January and March, bringing the total to $23.06 million for the fiscal year. The number represents a 20 percent decrease, year over year, compared to the 2021 figure of 28.83 million; however, Nintendo says the drop was due to shortages of semiconductors and other components.

Given its growth, it’s no surprise that it wants to be more inclusive when it comes to LGBTQ+ guidelines.positioning itself as an inclusive and diverse company.

There are other examples of this, though, as Japan has always been a relative stranger when it comes to real-life LGBTQ+ relationships. While many anime fans should be familiar with the popularity of genres like anime “Boys Love”, the country in general tends to avoid allowing same-sex relationships to receive any kind of legal support. It is because of that companies like Sega They have openly made sure to offer resources to their employees in the community to the best of their ability and Nintendo seems to be joining that fight.

On July 12, the video game company announced its Association System through a recent update of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS) guidelinesAs reported Go Nintendo.

Although this is the first time that nintendo japan publicly shares the inclusive policy, it was initially presented to employees in March 2021.

“We want to create a work environment that supports and empowers each and every one of our unique employees,” the company said.

Although same-sex marriages are currently not recognized under Japanese law, this system ensures that employees who have same-sex marriages are recognized by the company.

“We have also established that common-law marriage between couples will be observed in the same way as legal marriage.”

In addition to presenting the Association System, the beloved company also revised its Code of Conduct to prohibit “discriminatory comments based on sexual orientation or gender identity, as well as revealing someone’s private sexual orientation against their will.”

The groundbreaking announcement nintendo japan comes a few weeks after a Japanese court in Osaka upheld the country’s ban on same-sex marriage.

“From the perspective of individual dignity, it can be said that it is necessary to materialize the benefits of same-sex couples being publicly recognized through official recognition.” “The public debate about what kind of system is appropriate for this has not been carried out thoroughly,” the court said on June 20.

According to the BBC, Japan is the only country in the G7 group of developed nations that restricts same-sex marriage, despite the fact that the general public supports it.

However, the fact that nintendo of japan updating their offerings in such detail makes it sound like the company wants to do more for their employees, but their hands are tied without official legislation from the Japanese government. But this may be enough for same-sex couples within Nintendo feel more comfortable at work while the fight for same-sex marriage continues in their country.

