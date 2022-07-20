Nicole Kidman’s reaction to Will Smith’s hit on Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars

The 94th edition of the Oscars was full of emotions: Jane Campion is the third woman to win Best Director, Ariana DeBose becoming the first queer Afro-Latina to win Best Actress until Will Smith’s blow to Chris Rock.

The Oscars once again stole attention in the world of entertainment after showing some relevant moments such as Jane Campion’s victory in the Best Director category and Ariana DeBose became the first queer Afro-Latina to win Best Actress. However, Will Smith’s explosive reaction to Chris Rock’s comments viewers were transfixed. A moment like this would not go unnoticed and caused all kinds of responses from the attendees. Some showed his support for Will, others revealed his impression of him through his face. Now get comfortable because we are going to review the reactions of other celebrities before we get to the most dramatic of all, yes, the surprised face of Nicole Kidman.

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper also took a moment during the 2022 Oscars ceremony to chat with Will Smith and calm him down. His gesture of placing his two hands on the shoulders of the protagonist of King Richard: A Winning Familysays it all.

Lupita Nyong’o

Lupita Nyong’o, an actress born in Mexico but of Kenyan origin, could not hide her surprise as she sat a few meters behind Will Smith. His reaction has gone viral due to the way his eyes and mouth open and close after the screams of the now Oscar winner.

Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington, who was nominated for an Oscar in this new edition for his work on The Tragedy of Macbeth, decided to get up from his seat and approach Will Smith to put a hand on his shoulder and try to reassure him. This moment is already circulating on social networks.

Beyonce

The actress and singer, Beyoncé, could not hide her face either after witnessing the reaction of Will Smith Y He gave us this reaction that we will always have in mind.

Nicole Kidman

If there was someone who lived the action of Will Smith against Chris Rock in full transmission of the 94th edition of the Oscars, was Nicole KidmanHe almost got up from his seat! Not to mention his surprised face.