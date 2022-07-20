Nicolas Cage plays himself. This is the trailer for ‘The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent’

Seeing Nicolas Cage playing Nicolas Cage may not be news. For some reason he is the king of B (or “Z”) productions. or of the most bizarre proposals that one can imagine, but this time, openly, he plays himself. The honor has The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talentan action comedy directed by Tom Gormican (creator of the series ghosted) of which we can already see the first trailer.

But before moving on to the images, let’s talk about the plot. Nicolas plays Nick Cage whose greatest wish would be to land a role in a movie Tarantino. And, as so well indicated in the trailer, Nick is “an icon”, “a living legend”. In the same way Javi thinks (Peter Pascal), a billionaire who invites you to his birthday party and also pay him a million dollars for it. An impossible proposal to reject that would allow her to pay off his large debts.

Javi is his biggest fan, even having a life-size wax statue of the actor in his mansion. The only problem is that he is also the capo of a drug cartel and, in addition to being a fan of Nick, he continues with his little affairs. The most recent is having kidnapped the daughter of one of the candidates for the presidency of Mexico.

The mess will be rounded when an infiltrated CIA agent (Tiffany Haddish) I asked good old Nick pass on as much information as you can about your host. And to finish it off, the aforementioned narco also decides to invite the daughter to the celebration (Lily Sheen) and the ex-wife (Sharon Horgan) of our protagonist. Well, and to get an idea of ​​how such a metacinema exercise has turned out in images, it has been launched the first trailer, still in original English version.

The film is planned as a tribute to Nicolas Cage, however the actor has announced that he does not intend to see it. The reason? “I’m never going to see that movie. I’ve been told that it’s good and that the public that has seen it has loved it. But it’s a very fat smoke for me to go to the cinema and see myself playing a highly neurotic and anxious version of myself. “assured three months ago.

In fact, Nick swears and perjures that the version that we will see of him in such a framework is not the real one. but one more characteras the director and co-writer, Tom Gormican, insisted that he show his most neurotic and anxiety-filled side: “I told him that it wasn’t like that, that I’m actually one of calm and reflective moments. But he said that a neurotic Cage is the best Cage, and so I did. I told him that I wouldn’t see the movie but that I hope he enjoys it”he explained in his statements to Collider.





The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent will be released theatrically, distributed by Lionsgate, on April 22, 2022. The pity is that we cannot know when it will arrive between us, either in theaters or directly in streamingand note that the film also features an intervention by Paco Leon.

By the way, Cage has already been chosen by the Las Vegas Critics Association best actor of the year for his performance in Pigin which he tries to recover the truffle-hunting pig that has been stolen from him, and is also nominated for the same role in the prizes awarded by other circles of critics, such as those of Washington, Detroit or Chicago, among others. Good luck Nick!

