Nicolas Cage explains why he doesn’t regret any of his movies

Around 2014, after Nicolas Cage suffered a series of box office failures with films such as The Sorcerer’s Apprentice Y Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeancethe actor went on to star in a long string of straight-to-DVD/digital horror movies.

Being the nephew of no one but Francis Ford Coppola (The Godfather, Apocalypse Now), and achieving critical acclaim for stunning performances in films like Leaving Las Vegas (which earned him an Oscar) and adaptationeveryone would believe that Nick Cage would have one of the most enviable filmographies. However… it is not like that. As much as we love him, and thank God, Nic seems to have found his way back to stardom with films like Mandy Pig and the next The Unbearable Weight of Massive TalentSince the 2000s, Cage’s career seemed completely lost.

Beyond a couple of commercial hits like the films of NationalTreasurethe actor gained some infamy for roles in awful movies like The Wicker Man. So horrible that not even the actor’s charming eccentricity could save them. And his roles only got worse when the actor left the box office tanks for cheap action cash-grabs going direct-to-DVD and digital, commonly known as VOD. Those papers piled up by the dozen as reports surfaced that Cage had squandered his fortune. $150 million and owed the US Treasury Department about $6.3 million for property taxes.

Because of this, the actor was constantly forced to take as many roles as he could in order to get out of debt. Cage recently clarified this stage of his life in an interview with GQ magazine. “I had all these creditors on me along with the IRS and I’m spending $20,000 a month trying to keep my mom out of a mental institution, I couldn’t,” Cage said of his debts. “Everything happened at once.”

Cage said he refused to get to the point of having to file for bankruptcy, even if everyone in his life told him he should. That’s where the endless string of VOD movies starring Cage came in handy, though the Oscar winner stressed that he never took a role he didn’t believe in, even if the role helped him avoid bankruptcy.

“When I was making four movies a year, one after the other, I still had to find something in them to give it my all,” Cage said. “They didn’t work, all of them. Some of them were great, like ‘Mandy,’ but some of them didn’t work. But I’ve never been off the mark. So if there was a misconception, that was it. That I just did it and didn’t care. I cared about it”.

According to GQ, Cage “officially finished paying off all his debts” a year and a half ago after signing on to star in the (finally) acclaimed The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. In the film, Nicolas Cage plays a fictional version of himself that just premiered to rave reviews at the SXSW Film Festival. Cage said he had to move to VOD movies because “the phone stopped ringing” with offers for studio movies.

“It was like, ‘What do you mean we’re not going to do ‘National Treasure 3’? It’s been 14 years. Why not?” Cage said. “Well, The Sorcerer’s Apprentice didn’t work out, and Ghost Rider didn’t really sell tickets. And then there’s Drive Angry, which just came and went.”

Nicolas Cage and Pedro Pascal in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022)

Cage said that “National Treasure 3 is still out of his league, but the actor is enjoying staying in the indie lane. “I enjoy making movies like Pig and Leaving Las Vegas more than making movies like National Treasure,” he said. Although Cage didn’t wanted to elaborate, he alluded to the fact that Disney dumped him during the decline of his career as one of the reasons why a third Disney movie is not planned. National Treasure.

“When I talk about fair-weather friends in Hollywood, I’m not talking about the film’s producer, Jerry Bruckheimer,” Cage said. “I’m talking about Disney. They are like an ocean liner. Once they’re going in a certain direction, you have to get a million tugboats to try and turn it again.”

