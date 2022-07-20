New Fortnite X Dragon Ball Details Could Make It The Video Game’s Biggest Crossover

New leaks of the imminent Fortnite X Dragon Ball crossover are known that would ensure one of the most complete collaborations in the video game

In recent days, rumors and leaks about the next great fortnite crossover are increasing more and more. This time the well-known video game would be preparing a collaboration with the classic anime of dragon balland that’s it some of the skins that will be available are known, cosmetic items, and details from the series that would be implemented in the game. Now new information ensures that this collaboration would include multiple challenges for the game that would be spread over 7 weeksin addition to the possibility of transforming the skins of dragon ball in its form of “super saiyan«

Fortnite x Dragon Ball would be the most complete video game event

With the latest leaks from great Fortnite event with Dragon Ball more and more content is added to the great crossover with the Japanese action series, and it would not be unreasonable to say that it is one of the largest collaborations that has made the video game, if not the most complete of all. As he lets see user batplay47 on his Instagram during 7 weeks various challenges would be distributed that players could perform to get rewards from dragon balland would be split with series-related names:

Week 1: Warm-up

Week 2: Strength

Week 3: Agility

Week 4: Combat

Week 5: Resistance

Week 6: Concentration

Week 7: Recovery

This would mean an event duration of almost 2 months, a large part of the current season of the game and comparable to entire seasons of other games as a service. In addition to these challenges would include the possibility of transforming the skins exclusive to the event Goku, Vegeta, Beerus and one yet to be confirmed in their respective “Super Saiyan” formsa more powerful and visually different version of the character that would have an aesthetic function in the game.

The event could happen mid august and the Fortnite’s own game already leaves some clues of what is coming as this tweet from the account shows Twitter hype. There are no confirmed details yet. Epic Games, although soon we could have the first official announcements. However the numerous leaks of insiders and data miners of the code reveal the large amount of content of dragon ball that would come to Fortnite thanks to this event and that the biggest fans of the series will be able to enjoy.