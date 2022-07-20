Natalie Portman and her vegan life that began when she was 9 years old

Natalie Portman She is one of the most iconic actresses in Hollywood. In her career, she has had countless films that have cataloged her as one of her best; since Leon: The Professionaluntil Black Swan and Star Warshis face is unforgettable.

The interpreter originally from Israel has not only stood out for her leading roles, but is also the image of brands like Diorin addition to having studies undergraduates at Harvard.

With all this information, it is not surprising that Portman is also an activist in favor of the environment and animals, which is why he decided to have a vegan diet.

The 41-year-old actress recounted in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar that her parents taught her the importance of caring for animals from a young age, so at the age of 9 she began a vegetarian diet that was instilled by her family’s habits.

Now she passes these same values ​​on to her two sons.

“I am increasingly committed to the idea that the way we treat animals is strongly connected to our relationship with the world and with the earth. We have to care about what we do, we need to put effort into the food we grow and be aware of what we put into our body, ”she said in said interview.

Portman decided to take her life to a new level when a few years ago she decided to start veganism, that is, she stopped consuming any product that has the slightest animal origin. He even produced the documentary eating animals, in which he reflected that concern for taking care of food.

This film highlights the environmental, economic and health consequences of consuming animal products.

On the other hand, the actress confessed that another of the changes she noticed being vegan is that her skin looks much better, in addition to having lowered her alcohol consumption.

“Once I went vegan, my skin was great,” she said. “Also, I don’t drink much, not more than a glass of wine. Maybe it’s part of getting older,” she said.

He also mentioned that his favorite dishes are bean tacos, vegetables, and chips with guacamole.

Portman’s lifestyle went viral a few days ago, when confessed that Chris Hemsworth he stopped eating meat so he could kiss her during the filming of the tape Thor: Love and Thunderthis to respect the vegan diet of his partner.

