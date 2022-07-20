Movie premieres | Santiago Segura, Antonio de la Torre and Nicolas Cage advance their premieres to this Thursday

Among the anticipated releases are ‘Father there is only one 3’, the third installment of the new franchise of the “magician” from Madrid, creator of the highest-grossing saga in the history of Spanish cinema, the “Torrente”; the belgian film ‘Between life and death’debut of the actor from Malaga in Belgian cinema with a role in French, and ‘pig’an interpretive recital by Coppola’s nephew.

Christmas in July for the family of ‘Father there is only one 3’

Continuation of ‘Father there is only one’ (2019), the more than risky bet of Safe Santiago for the toughest summer of the pandemic, and of ‘Father there is only one 2: The arrival of the mother-in-law’, this third part of the saga takes place at Christmas, when the children accidentally break a figurine from their father’s nativity scene and must by all means get one just like it.

With the same cast as the previous ones and the incorporation of Carlos Iglesias in the role of the family’s grandfather (which Antonio Resines was going to play before his convalescence from covid-19), the film maintains the bar for the clearest Spanish family offer of the summer.

Antonio de la Torre, action in French ‘Between life and death’

Antonio de la Torre faces with all solvency his first leading role in French to give life to Leo Castañedaa Spanish police officer with a shady and painful past who hides his true identity after a nondescript life as a subway conductor in Brussels.

Directed by Chilean Giordano Gederlini, ‘Between Life and Death’ is a psychological thriller vibrant and dark in which several stories intersect, all of them linked at the vertex of this character who sees how his son, whom he had not seen for years, throws himself in front of the convoy he is driving.

Nicolas Cage is looking for his truffle pig in ‘Pig’

‘Pig’, the new movie starring Nicholas Cage and which marks the feature film debut of American filmmaker Michael Sarnoski, who also writes the screenplay, tells the story of Rob, a lonely man who lives in a dilapidated cabin in the woods of Oregon whose only company and livelihood is his truffle-seeking pig.

When the animal is kidnapped, Rob enters a weird criminal underworld of restaurants from Portland to retrieve it. With Cage, the film also features performances by Alex Wolff, Adam Arkin and Nina Belforte.

The Russo Brothers Make Ryan Gosling ‘The Invisible Agent’

Anthony and Joe Russo run this exciting storytold a thousand times, of a CIA agent, Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), alias Sierra Six, who is betrayed by his own agency, forcing him to become a fugitive, and his former colleague Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), is sent to hunt him down.

Meanwhile, agent Dani Miranda (Anne of Arms) covers his back. The movie arrives in theaters this Friday, July 15, and on July 22 it will be posted on Netflix.

‘In front of you’, reflections on the life of Hong Sang-Hoo’s Korean

The South Korean director Hong Sang-sooresponsible for films such as ‘The Novelist’s Film’, Berlin Grand Jury Prize 2022, writes and directs this customary and reflective melodrama which follows Sangok (Lee Hye-yeong), a Korean actress who, after several years living in the United States, returns to Seoul to reunite with her family.

Although he has not practiced his profession for many years, Sangok decides to meet a famous film director younger than her, who proposes him to participate in his next film. They get drunk, it rains and thunders suddenly.

The manga ‘Goodbye, Don Glees!’ jump from Annecy to the theaters

Directed by the Japanese Atsuko Ishizuka, ‘Goodbye Don Glees!’ arrives directly at the halls of the prestigious Annecy Festival, where it was selected in the official competition, to tell an adventure story starring three friends that, in the course of a summer, They will completely change their lives.

Roma is a boy who lives in a rural town somewhat far from Tokyo in which he doesn’t quite fit in. Along with Toto, another outcast, he forms the group ‘Don Glees’. They both hope that their relationship remains the same although they separate when Toto leaves to study high school in Tokyo.

‘Between two sunrises’, the social cinema made in Turkey

Turkish Selman Nacar writes and directs this reflective film in which a simple story questions and turns upside down the ethics of existencean intense, hopeless and very illustrative social drama of how humans can completely turn around in a short period of time.

‘Between Two Dawns’ tells 24 hours of the life of Kadir (Mucahit Kocak), the youngest son of a family that owns a weaving factory that tHe has plans to marry a young woman from his environment; the two are consistent with family traditions and Kadir goes to ask Esma’s father (Burcu Gölgedar) for his hand in marriage.

‘Hit the road’: Panah Panahi’s trip to nowhere, in Filmin

Jafar Panahi’s son, Panah, makes his directorial debut with this family road movieas endearing as it is mysterious and fun, which will arrive at Filmin on July 15.

With a very particular tone, which travel between the melancholy and the festivethe film follows a family’s journey by car through the rugged hills and desert roads of northwestern Iran to an uncertain destination, as none of the members mention where they are going.