Mothers who accuse mothers or “mom shaming”: when mothers are victims of hatred on the net, other women often hide behind keyboard lions. Why does this happen?

Mothers who accuse mothers on social media: why it happens



It happened again. It happens more and more frequently: mothers accuse other mothers on the web because they “dare” to share the less idyllic aspects of life as a parent. The influencer mothers they are the most targeted: the latest “victim” in chronological order is Paola Turani. She models and activates on social networks with over two million followers, she has undergone what the experts call “mom shaming “, an avalanche of insults on his profile for having commented that at 9 months his Aeneas “now the boy is pretty challenging” and for having confided that “these 9 months have put us to the test”. Open up heaven. The rain of insults and hateful comments was not long in coming: we go from “you wanted a child and now you complain?” to the “and think about who has to stamp the card”. This is the tenor of the more “sober” utterances. Like her, there are other stars who have received all kinds of accusations about their role as mothers: Chiara Ferragni, Elena Santarelli and Gigi Hadid are some of the many considered “guilty” for various reasons of not having complied with maternal duties according to the courts. virtual communities of moms. But why do mothers accuse other mothers on social media? How to reverse this trend and create alliance online? We talk about it with Paola Campanaropsycho-pedagogist owner of the Clinical Center Oak of Vicenza.

In this article

Is the fatigue of parenting still a taboo?



Is the fatigue of parenting still a taboo? Should motherhood be seen only as something idyllic? “That’s right: motherhood seems to be more of a taboo, when conceived as an idyllic period of life it is more a fairy tale than a reality. Personally, when I hear a mom telling me that everything is fine I wonder if she is lying, as we find ourselves in a context of normality if in the first months of the child’s life the parents take on a role of defense of the child, with all the hardships that it entails. In our society, the “puppies” take up to 20 years to become autonomous! Maternal commitment is important in the first months of life and the woman above all gets naked, literally with childbirth and then beyond, with the fatigue of postpartum pain, breastfeeding, the baby crying, biting the nipple, who doesn’t want to sleep, who pulls his hair. What attracts a mother to take care of the baby? Love certainly, but on a biological level, newborns emit a sweet scent and have large pupils, elements necessary to instill the desire for care. What is happening is that while we are witnessing a customs clearance of many themes, on the beauty and curves of the body, on one’s choices and will, we still do not accept that everything can be said about motherhood. What should worry is that legitimate thoughts of tiredness and fatigue, when not expressed freely, can become far more dangerous acting out. ”

Mothers who accuse mothers: what attracts hatred on the net against influencer moms?



What attracts the hatred of influencer moms online? Why above all are other mothers attacking (so it seems)? “We have all come to know the meaning of the term by now hater. They abound on social media and we know that they can also be very dangerous – Campanaro said -. The haters are also found in the field of motherhood and we can observe how those who write threats or heavy criticisms are venting a frustration, are trying to feel better by criticizing or humiliating others so that they believe they are better. It is about adolescent dynamics, bullying logic: it is important that these statements are regulated and sanctioned. What is perhaps not obvious to know is that when you hit you are not really aware of who is on the other side. In the case of mom shaming it should be weighed the fact that postpartum depression does not occur only in the first months of the child’s life but can also appear later in time: the competition on social networks in which perfect mothers are observed can make them feel wrong and drop into a chasm. After all, on social networks we tend to publish our successes even if some VIP mothers have started talking about their post-partum depression, the normality that we show and that we see over the years always seems so positive that it can put those who feel wrong in crisis “.

How to establish a virtuous circuit between mothers on the net?



How to establish a virtuous circuit between mothers on the net? “If we accept that these episodes are classifiable as network bullying – clarifies the educational psychologist – we must recognize that there are 3 roles in this dynamic: there is the hater there are bystanders there is the victim The former could suffer from one low self-esteem and having good free time on the internet: his difficulty in empathizing leads him to attack. The issues that are at heart in the case of mothers attacking other mothers are different and vary from: quantity and type of photos posted (too many, too few, without children?)

physical form of the new mother

return to work or the sharing of the new mother’s not working

breastfeeding, when you communicate that you intend to switch to a bottle The bystanders they intervene by supporting or not the hater’s comments: a like is not one’s own exposure but the reaction confirms to the bully that he can say and that he shares what he writes. To them it would be indifference is advisable, not feeding certain dangerous statements. There victim finally, it is necessary for the mechanism to exist: people are not always in a phase of life in which they feel strong and motherhood, for all the natural reasons we have mentioned, can make women feel more fragile and vulnerable. When the victim shows himself injured or reacts, she lends her side to the hater. The suggestions I would give to a potential victim are to: To use indifference to these attacks ignore them as a way to turn them off

ignore them as a way to turn them off Disconnect from social networks for a while, take a break if you feel you are in pain

for a while, take a break if you feel you are in pain Defend yourself with ironyresponding with sarcasm to hatred is an effective way to reduce it It can happen to everyone to be a victim of hatred or envy on social networks. It’s important don’t get overwhelmed by negative feelings. Let’s not forget that the good lies in most interactions and these haters must not have the upper hand over the healthy use of social media “.

Mothers attacking other moms on the web: how to stay on social media without being too badly influenced?

